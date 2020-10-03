Rockingham Motor Speedway has been transformed from a famous race track into a storage facility for tens of thousands of cars.

When the BTCC racers and superbike riders moved out, the transporters moved in and now covering the huge banked oval race track are family hatchbacks and SUVs as far as the eye can see.

Car Dealer was invited for an exclusive tour of the site by one of its occupants – City Auction Group – who hold a sale there once a week.

The group’s CEO Michael Tomalin showed us around and explained how they had transformed the thrilling race track and its facilities into an automotive remarketing hub.

City Auction Group was on the site before racing stopped for good, but when it was no longer viable they set about turning the site into an automotive logistics hub.

In our exclusive video above, you can see how the pits have been turned into workshops, where bumpers are swapped and cars painted for Vauxhall before they head back out into the dealer network.

The scrutineering building is now a two-lane auction hall running physical and online auctions of used cars from a variety of vendors.

And the corners and straights of both the national circuit infield and the famous banked oval are now mere car parks for used cars.

But although the site is covered with vehicles as far as the eye can see, much of the infrastructure that made Rockingham so special is still in place.

The totem pole leaderboard still towers over the infield, the condemned stands act as windbreaks for the staff working hard on the site, and even the start finish straight has the lights and winners podium in place.

In our video, Tomalin explains how Rockingham would have died without the remarketers moving in and he said many had ‘tried and failed’ to make the circuit work for motorsport.

‘Financially it wasn’t viable as a race circuit and something had to happen,’ explains Tomalin.

‘If we look at the basics economically, employment has risen times five in the facility, probably even more, and we expect that to develop and grow now as we are on 60-70 per cent utilisation of the territory currently.’

Currently, Rockingham has 15,000-20,000 cars stored on the site and that’s only set to increase.

We heard rumours the current owner – who bought it for a fraction of the £120m it cost to build – is a petrol head and enjoyed racing around the track before it was covered in cars.

Will Rockingham ever see competitive racing again?

Tomalin says that’s a ‘romantic notion’ but unlikely to ever happen, but with the track and infrastructure still largely in place there’s nothing to stop it happening at some stage once again in the future.