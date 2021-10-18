Hyundai Ioniq named October’s most desirable car by auction group Aston Barclay

The Hyundai Ioniq has been named as October’s most desirable car by auction group Aston Barclay – the second month in a row that the poll has been topped by an EV.

The all-electric Ioniq rose to the top of Aston Barclay’s used car desirability index ahead of the likes of the Toyota Prius and the Tesla Model 3.

It was named as the most in-demand vehicle across both physical and online auction channels.

The results show that buyers appear to be gradually coming around to the idea of going electric as opposed to using more traditional powertrains.

The desirability index helps buyers make the best possible decisions when picking their latest stock from auction.

It takes into account three key metrics – web views prior to sale, number of physical and online bids per sale, and the sale price achieved as a percentage of CAP average.

Also appearing high in the rankings was the Kia Niro and the d Lexus NX, reinforcing how zero and low emission used cars are currently in high demand.

However, the demand for premium SUVs and saloon cars remained strong.

The Range Rover Velar, Mercedes Benz E Class, BMW X6 and Jaguar XF all featured among the month’s strongest performers.

It continues a long-running trend with the Audi Q5, BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLC and Jaguar F-Pace all appearing in the top 25 this year.

Martin Potter, Aston Barclay’s managing director – customer said: ‘Our latest index highlights the desire for electric and hybrid vehicles in the used car market, as more consumers consider owning these types of cars for the first time.

‘With the extended lead times currently facing the industry consumers have maintained their focus on the premium used car market.

‘Dealers continue to compete for the same stock to satisfy consumer demand which is fuelling price rises in the market.’

Aston Barclay was recently awarded highly commended status in the Auction House of the Year Category at the Car Dealer Power Awards.