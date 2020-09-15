Hyundai has just revealed an all-new version of its worldwide best-seller – the Tucson.

Sporting a bold look, the latest Tucson marks a new design direction for Hyundai. It goes on sale later this year with prices expected to start at around £24,000.

Probably the most dramatic design features are the LED lights. Hyundai calls them ‘Parametric Hidden Lights’ and they consist of day-running lamps and headlights integrated together, and hidden behind the grille.

The 3D parametric design theme in the grille is carried over to the rest of the car with the feature repeated on various body panels.

A strong chrome strip marks out the roofline, while at the back the rear windscreen wiper is integrated into the spoiler.

The interior is just as radical with a large infotainment screen and a vertical touchscreen taking the place of the heating controls.

There’s also a new type of ventilation system that takes up less space than conventional systems, and gives a gentler flow of air to the passengers.

Under the bonnet there will be conventional and mild-hybrid petrols and diesels, a hybrid and a plug-in hybrid model.

The batteries for the PHEV are mounted under the rear seats so there’s no impact on interior space, and overall the new Tucson is a 20mm longer and 15mm wider than the old model and has a 10mm longer wheelbase.