The last 12 months were certainly eventful, but while parts of the automotive industry might have closed their doors at different points it was never a dull moment.

While businesses across the country did their bit to help out or just tried to make it through, it was eventful from start to finish.

Here we’ve chosen the biggest automotive stories caught on camera in 2020.

January

Scottish motorists faced a 59-mile detour after a landslide blocked the A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful.

February

The new Land Rover Defender made its on screen debut in February. Although it will play a role in the still-upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die, it was shown doing its own daring stunts on a TV advert.

Grand Tour presenter Jeremy Clarkson opened his farm shop to swarms of people, at his farm named Diddly Squat near Chipping Norton, in February.

March

The Car Dealer team drove to the Geneva Motor Show that never actually happened – but we got some lovely photos in the snow.

As the realities of Covid-19 hit the UK, car factories begin closing in March. Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port and Luton plants being some of the first in the UK.

Car dealerships close their doors as the UK is thrown into lockdown on March 23.

Neighbours paint a parking space on the road for an NHS worker.

A fleet of new Defenders are brought in for the Red Cross to use.

April

The Seat factory in Barcelona begins making ventilators, something many manufacturers helped with.

Ferrari also helped making respirator valve fittings in its Maranello factory.

Bentley 3D printed face shields for the local community in Crewe.

May

Angry workers burnt tyres at the gate of Nissan’s Barcelona plant after it was announced it would close and 3,000 people would lose their jobs.

June

McLaren marked the 50th anniversary of founder Bruce McLaren’s with a lifesize statue.

July

Four years after the Aston Martin SUV was announced, the first DBX rolled off the production line in St Athan, Wales.

August

Pictures emerge of thousands of cars put into storage after car dealerships close and new car sales slow.

September

Jeep opened a PHEV-powered ‘motel’ on the side of the O2, 70m up and with 24-hour concierge service.

Peugeot revealed first pictures of the new Le Mans hypercar in September ahead of its debut this year.

In September, Nissan revealed its Leaf emergency response vehicle designed to help with natural disasters.

October

The first driverless lab was launched in Oxfordshire in October.

Also in October, Clive Sutton revealed the most luxurious black cab created.

Trains had to stop in Stirling after a car ended up on the tracks.

50 years of Range Rover were celebrated at Goodwood Speedweek with a parade of 50 versions of the SUV.

The SSC Tuatara set what it claims was a land speed record but it was disputed and it has yet to replicate the speed in another attempt.

November

Volvo dropped a car from 30m to help Swedish emergency services train in November.

December

In December, green number plates were announced for electric vehicles.

Finally, Car Dealer writer Ted Welford drove a car that was far too small for him.