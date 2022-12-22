Inchcape’s Bravoauto opens four new used car supermakets

Used car supermarket Bravoauto has opened four new stores in December.

The new sites in Swindon, Warrington, Towcester and Norwich takes the Inchcape-owned used car brand’s portfolio to 17 UK locations.

Rebecca Sides, Bravoauto franchise director, said: ‘Bravoauto launched in November 2021 with the ambition of giving customers a truly unique buying experience by offering multiple ways to purchase their next car, whether fully or partially online or in store supported by our knowledgeable teams.

‘I am delighted with the hard work and dedication from the Bravoauto team which has enabled us to successfully reach our goal of having 17 sites open by the end of the year.

‘Our teams have gone above and beyond to bring the brand’s vision to life, and our expansion this year has created more than 130 jobs across the country and provided a quality used car offering for our new customers.’

She added: ‘We’re delighted to have opened our latest stores in multiple locations across the UK and look forward to welcoming our new customers.’

The business has opened a number of new used car sites during 2022.

In July, it announced the opening of a new facility in Halifax.

Inchcape initially rebranded its UK used car centres as Bravoauto in November 2021.

Speaking at the time, James Brearley, Inchcape’s UK CEO, said: ‘Our customer proposition is a really strong one that we know will give our customers everything they expect and more, and they can come and see us in person at our current and new sites or complete their full transaction online.’

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.