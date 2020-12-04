Leading industry figures have been giving their reactions to the November new car figures.

The SMMT said registrations were down by nearly a third for the month, as reported by Car Dealer.

However, that was still much better than the UK-wide lockdown in the spring, when sales plummeted by 97.3 per cent in April, and 89 per cent in May, while June – which saw showrooms reopening in stages across the UK – saw them fall by 34.9 per cent.

It was always going to be tough

Jim Holder, editorial director, What Car?

‘November was always going to be a tough month for the sector, with dealerships in England under lockdown.

‘But the results show the industry has quickly adapted and evolved following the first lockdown in April, which saw sales come to a complete halt.

‘Part of the adaptation process has been the widespread adoption of online channels to support the sales process. Online sales will no doubt continue to grow in the coming years, so this has been a positive transition for the sector.

‘The next 12 months will be critical for the sector. January to March is a peak trading period for the sector, and it is vital another lockdown is avoided.’

A lot of hope for the year ahead

Karen Hilton, chief commercial officer, heycar

‘As the tier system and national lockdowns continue to impact people’s confidence, the latest figures are unsurprising.

‘Throughout the pandemic, dealers have worked hard to engage with customers via digital channels primarily – getting their stock online, offering video viewings and free delivery.

‘This is new ground for a lot of dealerships, but the way they have embraced new ways of working gives a lot of hope for the year ahead.

‘Of course, as well as coronavirus and the predicted sharp rise in unemployment that it will bring in 2021, Brexit will add another layer of uncertainty when it comes to predicting how things are going to go.’

Industry keen to reset and rebound

James Fairclough, CEO, AA Cars

‘England’s November lockdown unsurprisingly knocked new car sales into reverse.

‘As England unlocks once again, the industry will be keen to reset and rebound in December, with dealers likely to fight hard for sales in the run-up to Christmas in an effort to recoup some of the earnings lost during 2020.

‘Looking ahead to 2021, the government’s plan for a mass vaccination programme has buoyed expectations that the industry will be able to trade more normally. The tougher question will be how the pandemic’s economic fallout will affect people’s willingness to purchase big-ticket items like a brand-new car.’

We needed a miracle before Christmas

Alex Buttle, director, Motorway.co.uk

‘November’s new car registrations were disappointing and yet another blow to the car industry, which needed something of a miracle before Christmas.

Electric and hybrid car sales once again stand out amongst the gloom, with battery-electric car registrations in particular continuing to climb upwards at a healthy rate.

‘December is typically a slow month for new car sales and this year is likely to be slower than normal. With dealerships physically open again, we may see a slight uplift in trade, but the economic backdrop for 2021 is likely to drag down sales.’