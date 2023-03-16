Lithia Motors directors appointed to Jardine board as £300m deal goes ahead

Several directors from US giant Lithia have been appointed to the board of Jardine Motors ahead of a £300m takeover deal.

Sky News reports that an agreement has been reached after months of talks with an official announcement expected as soon as today (March 16).

Sources close to the deal say that Lithia Motors will pay somewhere between £300m and £400m for the British supercar dealer.

Ahead of an official statement later today, a number of personnel changes at Jardine have been lodged with Companies House.

Directors Anthony Hawkins and Adam Kenswick have both now left their positions with the dealer group.

Coming in are Tina Miller, chief financial officer of Lithia Motors and Edward Impert, who is the US outfit’s vice president and general counsel.

The pair have been joined on the Jardine board by Lithia’s chief operating officer, Chris Holzshu.

Once confirmed, the deal will give the American outfit a major foothold in the UK’s lucrative automotive retail industry.

Jardine currently has around 50 showrooms in this country and is part of the Jardine Matheson Holdings conglomerate, based in Hong Kong.

It represents some of the biggest brands in motoring including Aston Martin, Ferrari, Maserati, McLaren and Porsche.

Buyer Lithia Motors is floated on the New York Stock Exchange and is valued at more than $6m. It is the US’s second largest automotive retailer, boasting more than 250 locations.

The firm previously tried to buy Pendragon last summer but was blocked by the Hedin Group.

At last week’s Car Dealer Live conference, Cambria Automobiles boss Mark Lavery said there will be no publicly listed dealer groups in the UK by the end of the year.

Speaking about the potential Jardine takeover earlier this year, David Kendrick, partner at UHY Hacker Young, told Car Dealer: ‘This would be an incredible move from Lithia.

‘They have made no secret of their desire to move to the UK and I’d argue that Jardine hold one of the most attractive portfolios in the UK.

‘Purchasing this from Jardine would be a shrewd move but I don’t believe it would come cheap, and there will be some serious OEM approvals needed.

‘A new player to the market certainly would be welcome. As ever, interesting times with plenty going on.’

Lithia is currently declining to expand on a previous statement issued in January.

Speaking at the time, a spokesman for the company said: ‘Lithia has a stated desire to expand into the UK market and has held discussions with Jardine Matheson with a view to investing in Jardine Motors Group UK.

‘Lithia views the potential acquisition of Jardine Motors as a platform for future growth in the UK and plans to invest in the business, working with Jardine Motors’ market-leading management team to build on the strong momentum the Group has generated in recent years.

‘Discussions around a potential transaction are ongoing and a further update will be issued in due course.’

A Jardine Motors spokesman declined to comment.