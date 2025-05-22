JLR’s Steve Marsh appointed industry co-chair of influential Automotive Council

JLR executive Steve Marsh has joined the Automotive Council tasked with ensuring the UK’s motor industry remains ‘globally competitive’

Marsh brings a almost four decades of experience to his new role, which will see him join MP Sarah Jones at the helm of the lobbying group.

The JLR man has been with the British carmaker since 2022 and will balance his new position with his existing position as the firm’s executive director of vehicle programmes.

He previously enjoyed two stints at Nissan, either side of a three-year-spell as Renault’s deputy managing director.

Meanwhile, Jones is Minister of State at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and the Department for Business and Trade.

The pair will serve as co-chairs of the Automotive Council, which was set up in 2009 to enhance dialogue and strengthen co-operation between UK government and the automotive sector.

Confirming his new role, Marsh said: ‘I am honoured to take on the role of Industry Co-chair of the Automotive Council UK as our sector navigates an evolving global trade environment and the transformative shift towards connected, automated, and electrified vehicles.

‘I am passionate about advancing the automotive industry and look forward to working alongside Sarah Jones MP and the Council to help support the UK automotive industry to compete on the global stage, attract investment and foster the skills needed for our industry’s success.’

Industry minister Jones, who is the MP Croydon West, added: ‘With over 36 years of experience in the automotive sector, Steve’s leadership as the new industry co-chair of the Automotive Council will be instrumental in driving forward the work of the Council and ensuring the UK remains at the forefront of automotive innovation.

‘Thanks to Adrian Hallmark for his work as industry co-chair and to Arun Srinivasan for his stewardship of the Auto Council while the process for appointing a new industry co-chair was underway.’