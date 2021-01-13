John Clark Motor Group suffered a loss of nearly £2m in 2019 – down from losing nearly £90,000 the year before.

In its accounts for the year ending December 31, 2019 – filed as John Clark (Aberdeen) Ltd and published on the Companies House website last Friday (Jan 8) – director Christopher Clark said it lost £1,874,113 after tax, versus a loss of £89,571 in 2018.

Turnover, meanwhile, dropped from £142m in 2018 to £125m in 2019.

Clark said there had been ‘a continued background of challenges caused by political and economic uncertainty’ in 2019 that had hit consumer confidence and people’s willingness to spend.

He also criticised ‘high new vehicle sales targets which failed to fully reflect the marketplace pressure and changes’.

In addition, the second quarter brought pressures of its own in the used car market after a realignment of prices across the market led to unexpected losses on part-ex stock.

Reflecting on 2020, Clark said that despite delays caused by the pandemic, plans for the relocation of its Dundee dealership to new state-of-the-art premises were continuing.

Looking ahead, he commented that the company was operating as in 2019, but ‘with significantly improved trading results’ for 2020.

Despite the marketplace being ‘challenging’, the directors believe there will be more growth and better returns, following investment in the group’s customer database and digital marketing as well as staff training and development.

Established more than 40 years ago with a solo sports car dealership, the family-run and owned company now has 39 businesses across Scotland and represents 15 brands.

Pictured via Google Street View is the John Clark Mini and BMW dealership in Dundee as of September 2020