Juice Technology launches j+ pilot – the all-in-one app for e-vehicle owners and other drivers looking to go electric

Driving behaviour, charging processes and energy consumption: all information at the driver’s fingertips.

How much energy am I consuming? How much do I spend on average every month to charge my car? Where does most of the power come from?

To answer the many questions that electric car drivers regularly ask themselves, Juice Technology AG, a manufacturer of charging solutions and software for electric vehicles, has developed j+ pilot – an integrated application that bundles all important vehicle, driving and charging data into a single tool.

Attractive graphics and intuitive, easy-to-use functions provide the driver with a complete overview of all travel information at a glance.

The app is designed for drivers of electric cars and all users who want to go electric.

The idea behind it is to make driving battery-powered vehicles a much simpler process to manage.

All data at a glance

The app can be used on smartphones as well as laptops (iOS and Android), while a web-based version is also available to facilitate viewing and editing on desktop computers.

No matter what end device they employ, users always have a wide range of in-depth vehicle, trip and charging analyses at their fingertips.

Whether in tabular or graphical form, the various telemetry data is processed and presented in clearly arranged and visually appealing displays.

What’s more, the views can be customised to suit individual user requirements.

Trip logbook

Among the most interesting features is the integrated trip logbook.

This tool is particularly useful for managing fleet vehicles and makes it easy to record the reason for any distance travelled.

Christoph Erni, CEO of Juice Technology, said: ‘It is a feature that makes life easier for thousands of people, eliminating the need for tedious follow-up documentation of completed journeys.’

Driving green

Efficient driving is environmentally friendly driving.

Because every trip is automatically recorded, j+ pilot plainly visualises how much power the car consumes and how much regenerative braking energy is recovered on any given trip.

This incentivises users to drive more economically.

However, an e-vehicle’s effective consumption includes not only the energy consumed on journeys but also the passive battery drain – or ‘vampire drain’ – that occurs when the vehicle is not in use.

Recharging with green energy

Many drivers of electric cars wish to power their vehicles with clean electricity, but since the energy fed into the grid comes from different producers, it is quite difficult to determine how clean the energy is at the exact moment of charging.

The solution is to ensure simultaneous production and consumption. Yet renewable energy can only be charged and produced at the same time if the supply and demand are well co-ordinated.

To this end, the j+ pilot app registers the exact charging time and volume of electricity consumed and balances this data with the relevant power stations.

By acquiring an allocation of green energy generated in real-time, every j+ pilot user can easily compensate for their own charging current via the app.

During each charging process, the relevant volume of electricity is deducted from the allocation, and the user can see directly in the app from which clean power plant the energy has been procured at that precise moment in time.

Juice Power was established by Juice Technology to promote the production of hydro-electric power for real-time consumption.

It guarantees this synchronisation between supply and consumption with the SQS-certified TrueTime label, thus ensuring carbon neutrality for all future journeys.

Compatible car models

The app is compatible with these eight electric car models: Audi e-tron, Vauxhall Corsa-e, Peugeot 208, Tesla S, 3, X and Y as well as the BMW i3.

More models and new features will be added on a continuous basis.

j+ pilot is already available for download from the App Store and Google Play Store (Beta).

Owners of Juice devices benefit from lifelong access to the functions free of charge.

You can find out more about Juice at www.juice.world.