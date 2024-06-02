June 2: Election latest; Far right protests; Fuel strikes; Jeep unveils EV; D-Day anniversary

Starmer dodges Abbott questions as Sunak defends cash-for-towns pledge

Sir Keir Starmer declined to answer questions about Diane Abbott, while Rishi Sunak denied claims he is buying votes with a promise of cash for towns as campaigning entered its second weekend.

Both leaders on Saturday unveiled their parties’ battle buses, which will travel across the country before polling day on July 4.

The Labour leader launched his red campaign coach, emblazoned with the party’s key slogan ‘Change’, in west London with a pledge to get people back to work.

Businesses ‘crying out for help to tackle skills shortage’, says Labour

Businesses are ‘crying out for help to tackle skills shortages’, the shadow education secretary has warned.

Labour has re-stated its pledge to reform the existing apprenticeship levy, a charge on firms which have an annual wages bill of more than £3m.

In an election campaign announcement fronted by Bridget Phillipson, the party pledged that a new growth and skills levy would give businesses ‘greater flexibility to invest in training courses that meet their skills needs, turbocharging investment in skills for the future’.

Tories pledge to build 100 new GP surgeries paid for by slashing NHS management

More GP surgeries and diagnostic centres would be built under a future Conservative government funded by slashing the number of NHS managers, the Tories have said.

In their first major health offer of the General Election, the Conservatives have said they will bring more care services into the community.

Under the plans, the party would build 100 new GP surgeries and modernise a further 150.

Royals and veterans prepare to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

Members of the royal family and veterans are preparing to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings over the coming week.

The King, Queen and Prince of Wales will travel to Normandy to attend a number of commemorative events on Thursday, with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak due to join Charles and Camilla at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer.

On the eve of the anniversary, hundreds of Armed Forces personnel will parachute into a historic D-Day drop zone in France to recreate the airborne liberation of Normandy 80 years ago.

Thousands attend central London protest organised by Tommy Robinson

Thousands of people gathered in Parliament Square on Saturday for a protest organised by Tommy Robinson.

Speeches were given by Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, Reclaim leader Laurence Fox and political commentator Carl Benjamin.

Roughly 300 counter-protesters, organised by Stand Up To Racism, were set up on the other side of the Cenotaph and separated from the crowd by a large police cordon.

Fuel delivery drivers supplying garage forecourts to go on strike

Tanker drivers supplying garage forecourts and aviation fuel are to go on strike in a dispute over pay.

Members of Unite based at Stanlow oil refinery will walk out from June 6-8 and 13-15 which the union said will affect deliveries across the North West and Scottish Borders.

The drivers, who work for Hoyer – recently rebranded as Oxalis – say their pay offer is significantly lower than that of their colleagues in other parts of the country.

Jeep reveals Wagoneer S – its first global electric SUV

Jeep has taken the covers off its new electric SUV the – Wagoneer S.

Powering it is a 100kWh battery pack that gives a claimed range of 300 miles, and it can be charged up from a DC fast charger from five per cent to 80 per cent in 28 minutes. Its twin electric motors produce 608bhp allowing the Wagoneer S to cover 0-60mph in 3.2 seconds.

Antonio Filosa, Jeep Brand CEO said: ‘The launch of the all-electric Jeep Wagoneer S marks a new chapter in the storied history of the Jeep brand.’

Real Madrid leave it late to secure Champions League glory

Ruthless Real Madrid struck twice in the second half to beat Borussia Dortmund at Wembley and seal a 15th Champions League crown.

Outplayed for much of the evening, the tournament’s most successful team earned yet another European Cup as Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Junior scored to secure a 2-0 victory.

Carlo Ancelotti had warned his Real players on the eve of the final that they would play with fear and they certainly suffered from stage fright for large parts of the game – eventually finding a way to win.

Weather outlook…

Today Scotland and Northern Ireland will remain cloudy. Showery rain will develop across north-western Scotland in the afternoon. Occasional cloud in northern England but sunny further south, the BBC reports.

Tonight, cloud and light drizzle will migrate from northern Scotland further south into Northern Ireland, Wales and much of England, except the far south. Skies will widely clear in northern Scotland.

Tomorrow, many will see largely cloudy skies, some drizzle and possibly the odd shower in far northern Scotland. Widely sunny elsewhere in Scotland, with sunny spells further south later.