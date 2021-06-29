June 29: Javid confirms freedom day; new jobs at Nissan battery factory; LEVC camper incoming; Liberty Steel sale ongoing

Javid confirms July 19 as date for England’s lockdown restrictions to end

Boris Johnson and his new Health Secretary Sajid Javid have confirmed their intention for July 19 to mark the end of England’s lockdown restrictions.

Mr Javid resisted pressure from Tory MPs to bring forward the date of Step 4 of the road map, but he said there was ‘no reason’ why the July 19 deadline would not be met.

The Prime Minister signalled that the ‘terminus’ date would mean going ‘back to life as it was before Covid as far as possible’.

Daily reported cases of Covid at highest level since late January

The number of new cases of Covid-19 reported each day in the UK has risen to the highest level since late January, new figures show.

A total of 22,868 cases were reported by the Government on Monday, the highest daily rise since January 30 when there were 23,275 cases reported.

Public Health England said the latest figure for new cases included some which had not been included in Sunday’s figures due to a technical issue.

Nissan to create thousands of jobs with new battery plant

Nissan is to create 2,000 jobs with a new battery gigafactory in the North East of England, it is understood.

The UK’s biggest car manufacturer was expected to confirm the announcement later in the week.

The BBC reported that the Government was contributing towards the cost of setting up the battery plant on Wearside, where electric vehicles are already made.

Mixing AstraZeneca and Pfizer Covid jabs ‘generates robust immune response’

Mixing doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines generates a robust immune response against coronavirus, research suggests.

The study found that using Pfizer followed by Oxford or vice versa induced high concentrations of antibodies against the spike protein of the virus when doses were given four weeks apart.

It also suggests people who have had two Oxford jabs could have more antibodies if they were given a different booster.

Liberty Steel still seeking buyer for Sheffield plant as new UK boss appointed

Liberty Steel has said it is still looking for a buyer for its factory near Sheffield and has appointed a new UK chief executive as the business tries to refinance its debts after its main lender collapsed.

The company said it ‘is continuing to assess a sales process’ for the UK aerospace and special alloys steel plant that it owns in Stocksbridge.

Bosses have been looking for a buyer for the site for more than a month amid pressure on the GFG Alliance, of which Liberty Steel is a part.

1.8m homes ‘pushed into higher stamp duty brackets in past year’

Around 1.8m homes have been pushed into higher stamp duty brackets over the past year, a property website estimates.

On average, UK house prices have increased by £10,246 in the past 12 months, Zoopla said.

Intense market activity has accelerated house price growth, pushing 1.8m properties into a higher stamp duty bracket, the website added.

Monday’s headlines you might have missed

LEVC’s camper to hit the market this year

The London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) is set to launch its new e-Camper this year.

Better known for creating the black cab, LEVC will be producing the e-Camper with the help of British camper van converters Wellhouse Leisure.

Priced from £62,250, the adventure vehicle is set to arrive in the UK in the fourth quarter of this year.

Firefighters battle blaze near south London railway station

Around 100 firefighters battled a huge blaze near a railway station which caused a large plume of smoke to billow over south London.

London Fire Brigade said shortly before 4pm that the fire close to Elephant and Castle station was ‘under control’, but its crews will remain in place ‘for the next few hours to dampen down the scene’.

Dozens of police cars and ambulances also attended the blaze.

Mobile connectivity 4G boost for rural areas

Huge improvements in mobile coverage are promised for people in rural areas as part of the latest steps of the Government’s mobile connectivity rollout.

Scotland, Wales and the north east of England will see the biggest improvements under the £bn Shared Rural Network scheme.

The scheme was agreed between the Government and the country’s biggest mobile network operators, with the aim of increasing geographic 4G coverage to 95 per cent of the UK by the end of 2025.

Weather mostly cloudy

Today will be a mostly cloudy day in England and Wales with showers in the east and north. Further north, it will be dry, with sunny spells. There is a chance of some heavy showers in the far south later on, says the BBC.

Tonight will see any heavy showers in the far south early weaken overnight and move off to the southeast. The remainder of the UK will be dry with increasing clouds from the west through the night.

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

Tomorrow will see any showers in the far southeast early clear, but a few further light showers could develop in the east. Largely dry elsewhere, with sunshine developing in the north.

Markets struggling at home and in Europe

London’s markets closed in the red yesterday with the German Dax and French Cac also struggling.

The FTSE 100 closed 63.10 points lower, or 0.88 per cent, at 7,072.97 yesterday. The German Dax fell by 0.34 per cent to 15,554.18 and the French Cac moved 0.98 per cent lower to 6,558.02.