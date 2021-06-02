Log in
Bentley on the production lineBentley on the production line

News

Just 40 percent of buyers willing to downgrade vehicle specification due to semiconductor crisis

  • Just 40 percent of buyers would be willing to downgrade to a lower spec, despite ongoing microchip shortage
  • Survey by What Car? finds 58 percent of in-market buyers are aware of the current crisis
  • 35 percent of new car buyers set to switch to used vehicles if expected lead times cannot be met

Time 28 seconds ago

The ongoing semiconductor crisis may be having a profound effect on the new car market but fresh research has found buyers are still unwilling to switch to lower spec vehicles.

A poll of in-market buyers, conducted by What Car?, found that just 40 percent of consumers would be willing to downgrade below their desired specification.

That is despite the fact that 58 percent of those asked were aware of the current microchip shortage.

Fill out our Car Dealer Power survey

The platform polled 1,920 in-market buyers as part of its research.

Analysts found that 35 percent of new car buyers are considering a switch to used vehicles if lead times go on too long.

The results also showed that just 38 percent of new car buyers expected to receive their vehicle within eight weeks of ordering.

The microchips affected are required for many of the infotainment, camera and connected features fitted to modern cars.

Advert

Manufacturers are being significantly influenced by the shortage. 

Ford has already confirmed it will produce 1.1m fewer vehicles this year due to the issue, while Audi furloughed 10,000 staff earlier in the year to reduce vehicle production.

Manufacturers have also started to adjust vehicle specification levels, with certain technical features now often reserved for the highest trims. 

Steve Huntingford, editor of What Car? said: ‘Just as demand for new cars was returning, the industry faces a serious risk of sales being impacted by the shortage. 

‘With more than a third of new car buyers prepared to switch to used or nearly new cars if their chosen vehicle cannot be delivered on time, the lack of microchips is set to add further pressure to an already inflated used car market.’

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51