Just Motor Group signs up to MG and drops Citroen sales in wake of Stellantis shake-up

A car dealership in North Yorkshire is ditching Citroen in favour of MG following a network shake-up by Stellantis.

Just Motor Group in Harrogate said it was switching from selling the French brand to the SAIC-owned British marque after Stellantis ended contracts with all its dealerships and offered alternative terms that group sales director Kevin Tyrrell said didn’t make financial sense.

According to The Stray Ferret, the changeover at the Wetherby Road site should be finished in the next few days after £50,000 was spent on a refurb of the showroom.

Two more staff members have been brought on board as well, taking the number of employees to 15, with none being laid off and a retraining programme taking place.

Tyrrell was quoted as saying: ‘It just wasn’t going to be financially viable for us.

‘Historically, we’ve sold about 300 new cars a year from that site, but that wasn’t going to be possible under the new contract [Stellantis] offered.

‘Fortunately, it was then that MG Motor stepped in with a better offer – it was perfect timing for us. They offer a seven-year warranty, they’re affordable and they’re up and coming.’

He added: ‘Citroen has a 1.6 per cent market share in the UK, whereas MG Motor has a 4.6 per cent share and it’s growing, so we’re definitely going in the right direction.’

The dealership is still an authorised Citroen repairer, though, and will continue with servicing, MOTs and warranty work for the brand.

Just Motor Group also has dealerships in Keighley and Preston.

Car Dealer has approached the company for a comment.

Pictured via Google Street View is the dealership site before its transition to MG