Lookers agrees sale and leaseback of Battersea Land Rover and VW showrooms

  • Listed dealer group agrees sale and leaseback of Battersea showrooms
  • Sale has generated £28m in cash and company has agreed a 20-year lease
  • Deal will give Lookers ‘additional flexibility’, company says

Time 1 hour ago

Dealer group Lookers has said it’s completed the sale and leaseback of its Battersea Land Rover and Volkswagen showrooms.

The sale of the site in Battersea, south London, which is home to a three-story Volkswagen showroom and a ‘Double Arch’ Land Rover dealership, has generated £28m in cash.

The listed dealer group also confirmed it has agreed a 20-year lease at an initial rent of £1.25m per annum with Urban Logistics.

The sale and leaseback will give Lookers ‘additional flexibility’ to fulfil its ‘aspiration to become the UK’s leading integrated automotive retail and services group’, it said.

The 95,000-square-foot site has a net book value of £10.3m as of December 31, 2021.

Lookers said under IFRS 16, right of use assets and associated leased liabilities worth circa £19m will be reflected on its balance sheet.

The business now holds property assets with a net book value of approximately £290m, representing 74p per share.

Lookers CEO Mark Raban said: ‘We’re pleased to have agreed the selective sale and leaseback of our Battersea property.

‘The transaction demonstrates the value of the group’s property portfolio, underpinning our strong balance sheet.

‘The proceeds give us additional flexibility to fulfil our aspiration to become the UK’s leading integrated automotive retail and services group.’

Lookers operates two showrooms on the site in Battersea, south London.

The Land Rover showroom, on Lombard Road, opened in 2014 and was the first dealership in the UK to be built in Jaguar Land Rover’s then-new ‘Double Arch’ style.

Five years later, Lookers opened a brand new, three-storey Volkswagen showroom next door on York Road, pictured top.

