Marshall Motor Group announces Omoda and Jaecoo will join its range of brands

  • Marshall Motor Group adds Chery’s Jaecoo and Omoda
  • The new Chinese brands will move into its ex-Volvo showroom in Nottingham
  • Chery has already grown its footprint in the UK to more than 70 dealerships

Time 1:43 pm, May 22, 2025

Marshall Motor Group has announced it will be adding Omoda and Jaecoo to its range of brands with its first location in Nottingham.

The new showroom will be on Valley Road where it previously had a Volvo showroom before moving to Riverside Retail Park this year.

The Chinese car brands, which are both owned by Chery, have grown to more than 70 locations already in the UK.

Gary Savage, CEO of Constellation Retail, said: ‘This partnership aligns with our commitment to offering our customers the best in automotive innovation.

‘The new showroom on Valley Road will provide a fantastic environment for customers to experience these exceptional vehicles firsthand.’

Victor Zhang, OMODA & JAECOO UK country director added: ‘We’re proud to celebrate the imminent opening of our newest OMODA and JAECOO dealership with Marshall Motor Group, marking another exciting milestone in our UK journey.

‘This latest location reflects our strong commitment to providing innovative, premium vehicles and exceptional customer service.

‘It’s a testament to our growing brand presence and the trust our customers place in us.’

