May 16: GDP beats expectations; Expensive car grant latest; Aston Martin debuts Apple tech

UK economy grows at fastest quarterly rate in a year in boost for Reeves

The UK economy grew at the fastest rate in a year over the first quarter of 2025, in a boost to Chancellor Rachel Reeves, new official figures show.

Gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.7% between January and March, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said. This means it came in ahead of economists’ expectations of 0.6% growth for the quarter.

It was also the highest GDP rate since the first quarter of 2024, when the economy jumped by 0.9%.

Government should ‘amend’ expensive car supplement to boost EV demand, says industry boss

Government should ‘amend’ its changes to the expensive car supplement if it wants to boost electric vehicle demand, an industry leader has said.

Mike Hawes, chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), said that the expensive car supplement – which adds an additional £410 per year in tax for the first five years following the first tax payment made when a car costing over £40,000 is a year old – applies to the ‘overwhelming majority’ of electric vehicles and made switching to an EV trickier for buyers.

He said: ‘We are talking to Government about whether they will amend that because that was introduced in 2017.’

Aston Martin becomes first carmaker to use Apple’s CarPlay Ultra

Aston Martin has announced that it is the first car manufacturer to utilise Apple’s CarPlay Ultra system.

Building upon the existing Apple CarPlay system, the new Ultra software allows owners to mirror their smartphone’s apps across both the central touchscreen and the instrument cluster, with previous iterations of CarPlay only using the former.

Aston Martin CEO, Adrian Hallmark said: ‘Aston Martin is delighted to have collaborated with Apple, and to be first to launch CarPlay Ultra. As a Brand our focus on world leading performance goes beyond the traditional attributes associated with powertrains, dynamic performance and craftsmanship.

FTSE 100 climbs after UK economy grows faster than expected

The FTSE 100 rose on Thursday after figures showed the UK economy grew faster than expected in the first months of this year.

London’s blue-chip index ended the day up 48.7 points to finish at 8,633.75, a 0.57% increase.

In Europe, Germany’s Dax rose 0.65% and France’s Cac 40 rose 0.21%.

Thursday on Car Dealer

Zana Ahmed Muhammed has been jailed for four years after making £300,000 selling undeclared write-off cars. Despite warnings, he continued fraudulent trading, misleading buyers and causing safety concerns.

SMMT warns unresolved UK-US trade deal details pose an existential threat to small carmakers. Although tariffs dropped to 10% on 100,000 UK exports, uncertainty over allocation and pricing remains, leaving manufacturers unable to confidently plan shipments or set prices.

BYD has partnered with Greenhous Group to launch its first Shropshire site in Telford, expanding its UK dealer network. The refurbished showroom joins BYD’s rapid push to become the UK’s top car brand within three years through 35 strategic partners.

Police arrested three men in Sheffield after raiding a suspected chop shop stripping stolen cars, including a Land Rover. One suspect fled. Officers warn of links to organised crime and urge the public to report suspicious activity to help combat it.

Renault will sell the new right-hand-drive Twingo EV in the UK, CEO Fabric Cambolive has confirmed. Priced from £17,000, the retro-styled model shares a platform with the Renault 4 and 5 and aims to boost affordable EV accessibility.

‘Flying taxis’ could appear in UK skies as early as 2028, minister says

‘Flying taxis’ could be in UK skies by 2028, a transport minister has claimed.

Mike Kane told MPs the Government wants to ‘maximise the benefits of future flight technologies including flying taxis’.

Last month, the Government announced £20m of funding to make the use of commercial drones and flying taxi services a reality.

Ukrainian man charged with arson over fires at homes and car linked to Starmer

A 21-year-old Ukrainian man has been charged with three counts of arson with intent to endanger life over fires at two properties and a car linked to the Prime Minister.

The Metropolitan Police said Roman Lavrynovych is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later today.

He was arrested at an address in Sydenham, south-east London, in the early hours of Tuesday and charged on Thursday.

Weather outlook…

The UK is today set to enjoy warm and sunny spring weather.

High pressure will bring clear skies and dry conditions across most regions. Temperatures are expected to reach highs of 20°C to 21°C, with lows between 7°C and 9°C.

A pleasant day is anticipated nationwide.