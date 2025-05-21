May 21: Musk’s Tesla pledge; Investor revolt at Shell; Grande Panda 4×4 concept

Elon Musk says he is committed to still being Tesla chief in five years’ time

Billionaire Elon Musk has said he is committed to being chief executive of Tesla in five years’ time as the carmaker faced intense consumer and stock price pressure over his work with US President Donald Trump’s government.

He also said he will cut back on political spending after heavily backing Mr Trump in 2024.

The question about Tesla came as Mr Musk made a video appearance at the Qatar Economic Forum hosted by Bloomberg after he recently travelled to Doha as part of Mr Trump’s Middle East trip last week.

Shell suffers investor revolt over gas production impact on climate plans

Shell was dealt a bloody nose by shareholders calling for more transparency over how increasing gas production aligns with its climate commitments.

The oil major saw 20.56% of votes supporting a resolution put forward by shareholders at its annual general meeting (AGM) held near Heathrow Airport on Tuesday.

The proposal called for the board to disclose whether and how its liquified natural gas (LNG) demand forecast, production and sales targets are consistent with its climate targets.

Fiat debuts Grande Panda 4×4 concept as go-anywhere compact car

Fiat has revived its Panda 4×4 with a modern-day concept based on the latest Grande Panda.

The original Panda 4X4 was launched in 1983 and quickly made a name for itself as a compact, lightweight model that could get further off-road than many larger four-wheel drives.

The new concept draws inspiration from that iconic original but uses the latest Grande Panda model as a base. The exterior of the car is finished in a Dark Red colourway with contrasting beige detailing in areas such as the Panda logos and steel wheels.

FTSE 100 bolstered after company earnings reports lifts shares

The UK’s FTSE 100 has leapt to a near three-month high following a set of earnings announcements and profit upgrades.

The index rose 81.81 points, or 0.94%, to close at 8,781.12, its highest level since early March.

Stock markets across Europe were also in the green on Tuesday, with Germany’s Dax rising 0.42%, and France’s Cac 40 closing 0.75% higher.

Tuesday on Car Dealer

Greenhous posted a 16% rise in pre-tax profit to £30.57m and a 20% increase in turnover to £1.79bn for 2024, driven by strong fleet, retail, and truck sales. The firm aims for further growth with new franchise deals.

Swansway Motor Group has opened two new dealerships in Stoke-on-Trent, representing BYD and its used car brand Motor Match. The site, formerly run by Inchcape as Bravoauto, marks Swansway’s third BYD location, joining sites in Cheshire and Crewe.

Used car dealer Daniel Stones avoided jail after admitting to fraud and misleading practices. He received a suspended six-month sentence, 50 hours of community service, and a five-year company director ban following a Wigan Council investigation into customer complaints.

Bangers4Ben returns in 2025 with a movie-themed rally tackling Scotland’s NC500. Teams in £750 cars will raise funds for Ben, aiming to beat 2023’s £91,000 record. Entry includes accommodation, meals, and AA support. The event starts October 4.

‘Hat-trick of trade deals shows Britain back on the world stage’ – Starmer

A ‘hat-trick of deals’ with the EU, the US and India show the UK is ‘back on the world stage’, Sir Keir Starmer has told the House of Commons.

The Prime Minister claimed the latest of the deals agreed with the EU on Monday would drive down bills, drive up jobs, and strengthen the UK’s borders.

The agreement gives UK tourists in Europe easier access to passport e-gates, and frees up trade with the continent for farmers and food producers because of alignment on veterinary and plant standards.

UK ramps up pressure on Israel over actions in Gaza and West Bank

The UK has suspended trade deal talks with Israel, sanctioned West Bank settlers and summoned the country’s ambassador as the relationship with Benjamin Netanyahu’s government deteriorates.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy hit out at the renewed military offensive in the Gaza strip and the restrictions on aid to the population of the territory, describing Israel’s actions as ‘monstrous’.

He also condemned the actions of ‘extremist’ settlers in the West Bank, saying Mr Netanyahu’s administration has a responsibility to intervene to halt their actions.

Weather outlook…

The UK is todays set to experience a mix of sunshine and patchy cloud.

Temperatures are expected to range from 16°C to 21°C, with cooler conditions along the coasts due to onshore breezes. Most regions will remain dry, though isolated light showers are possible in the west.

Overall, anticipate a pleasant spring day across the country.