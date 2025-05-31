Meet the pensioner who refuses to slow down as he collects latest high performance BMW

A Hampshire pensioner is showing no signs of slowing down after collecting his latest high performance car from a Snows BMW dealership.

George Kill, 84, has a long and distinguished automotive history having owned over 100 cars since his first – a Morris Oxford – way back in 1963.

Over the years, he was favoured a number of brands including Jensen, Mercedes-Benz and Porsche, but for several decades it has been BMW which has topped the list.

He has now collected his latest model from Snows BMW Portsmouth, who were on hand with a few special surprises when George came to collect his new M2.

To mark his loyalty to both Snows and BMW, the retired government technical officer was presented with £350 to spend on a day out with his family, including wife Ann, as well a miniature replica of one of his favourite models.

Reflecting on his long-standing love of cars, Kill said: ‘It has certainly been an interesting life! Both myself and Ann were always into cars and motorsport. From about the mid-1960s, we had two cars each.

‘Between us, we have bought 115 new cars since 1963 – and most of the time, there were four in the household: one each that we were using for motor club competitions, and one for knocking about in.

‘I am still a keen motorcyclist – and Ann always rode a motorbike to work.’

As well as being a confirmed petrolhead, Kill has enjoyed a number of other hobbies and interests over the years, including model aircrafts, boats and railways.

He’s also flown full-size gliders and remains a keen cyclist, still riding at least six miles a day.

After owning such a large number of vehicles over the years, Kill’s drive has just two cars on it these days – his eye-catching M2 and a Skoda Kodiaq – the latter being used for trips to the supermarket and to take his dogs out.

Snows have supplied George and Ann with a total of 14 BMWs since 1978 – 11 of which were Ann’s. Aside from his new M2, George has owned an X5 family SUV and an M2 Competition.

He’s full of praise for the the helpful team at the dealership, especially sales executive Neil Magrath, who has made his most recent purchase ‘a most enjoyable experience’.

However, he does admit that the ‘golden days of motoring’ are now probably in the past.

He said: ‘I consider myself very lucky to be my age. The period from 1960 to about 1980 was the best time for motoring. Ann and I enjoyed National Level rally driving, autocross, autopoint, autotests and production car trials.

‘The technology in modern cars is wonderful but they’re not designed for older motorists – they’re built for the PlayStation generation. That said, the performance levels of cars today are incredible.’

Stephen Snow, Chairman and CEO of Snows Motor Group, added: ‘It has always a pleasure to welcome George to our BMW dealership in Portsmouth.

‘He’s a highly valued customer and it’s great that he returns to us time and again, demonstrating confidence both in Snows as a dealer group and BMW as a manufacturer.

‘On behalf of everyone at Snows BMW Portsmouth, I wish George many years of happy motoring in his stunning new M2 and we look forward to seeing him again soon.’