Motorist ordered to pay dealership £16,000 in damages after misrepresenting Ferrari 599 GTB as much rarer GTO

A crooked motorist made his Ferrari 599 GTB look like a far rarer model in order to con an unsuspecting dealer into part-exchanging it against a more expensive McLaren, a court has heard.

Imran Malik has been ordered to pay more than £16,000 in damages to Scuderia Prestige Automobiles in Camberley after he claimed his £75,000 motor was actually a highly sought-after original 599 GTO.

As a result of the customer’s deceit, the dealership agreed to take the Ferrari, and £35,0000, in exchange for a McLaren 675LT Spider, valued at £230,000.

However, when a mechanic gave the Ferrari a once over it soon became clear they had been duped.

An expert quickly came to the conclusion that, despite appearances, the car was actually a GTB and not a GTO as promised.

A GTO would normally part-exchange for around £265,000.

It was found that the car’s appearance had been changed to look like a GTO by the bumper and bonnet being changed and a GTO badge attached.

However inspection, particularly of the car’s interior and engine, revealed that it was a GTB.

Realising they had been scammed, bosses at Scuderia Prestige made a claim to the High Court in bid to recover their losses.

After speaking to all the interested parties Chief Chancer Master, Karen Shuman, decided the dealership was entitled to a ‘recession of the agreement entered into in April’.

She also upheld the company’s request for damages to the sum of £16,850.07.

Malik had claimed that the McLaren was only worth £125,000 but Shuman dismissed his arguments as having ‘no conviction’.

She said: ‘In the light of the other uncontested evidence the representations made by the defendant that he was selling a GTO were untrue and he knew them to be false.

‘They were made to induce the claimant to enter into the agreement.

‘Perhaps the pandemic was simply opportunistic; I am satisfied that had the defendant delivered the car to the claimant’s showroom before the agreement was entered into a mechanic would have seen that the car was not a far more valuable GTO, as represented by the defendant and the outward appearance suggested, but the less valuable GTB.

‘In those circumstances the claimant would not have entered into the agreement.’

She added: ‘I am satisfied that the defendant has no realistic prospect of successfully defending the claim, his defence carries no conviction.’