Motorpoint and family-run Sandicliffe are named among UK’s best big companies to work for

Two car dealers have been named among the best big companies to work for in a special list compiled by The Times.

Motorpoint and family-run dealer group Sandicliffe were the only automotive retailers to appear on the 115-strong list, which celebrates firms with between 250-1,999 employees.

When it came to Motorpoint, the judges were impressed by the Derby-based firm’s ‘One Big Dream’ scheme, which gives staff paid time out once a month to do something that matters to them.

CEO Mark Carpenter was also commended for holding ‘Happy Hour’ sessions, where team members can ask questions and discuss issues, with other employee benefits including a ‘Save As You Earn’ scheme and a £400 car discount.

Meanwhile, the team at The Times were impressed by Sandicliffe’s management development programme and range of training courses.

They also noted how the Loughborough car dealer buys lunch for the team on employee appreciation day and values day, as well as celebrating religious festivals, successes and achievements.

The dealer group was also congratulated on its employee discounts and cycle-to-work scheme.

Bosses say the recognition ‘underscores Sandicliffe’s continued commitment to employee wellbeing, career development, and an inclusive workplace culture’.

The firm currently employees 460 people and this is the second year in a row that it has appeared on the list.

Paul Woodhouse, CEO of Sandicliffe, said: ‘Our people are the heart of everything we do.

‘To be recognised by The Times for a second-year running is a real testament to the culture we’ve worked so hard to build—a place where individuals feel supported, valued, and excited about their future.

‘It’s especially rewarding to be acknowledged on a national stage, outside of just the motor trade industry, by such a well-respected publication.’

You can see the full list here.