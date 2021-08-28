Muslim car salesman is awarded £3,520 after boss told him Allah was the devil and farted while apologising

A Muslim car salesman has been awarded £3,000 plus interest after his boss said Allah was the devil then farted while apologising.

Temitayo Ajala had been selling a car at Doves Vauxhall in Southampton in May 2019 when the customer told him she needed to pray at home before deciding, according to a Metro report of an employment tribunal.

But when Ajala – who was the only black and only Muslim sales executive at the branch – explained the situation to boss Lyndon Parker and commented that Christianity’s God and Allah were the same, Parker didn’t agree.

Things then got worse, with Ajala becoming ‘aggressive and confrontational’, according to Parker, who said Ajala asked him again and again to say why he believed the two were different, the Southampton tribunal was told in the case brought against Cambria Automobiles, which owns the dealership.

‘Mr Parker says he felt cornered and threatened and that in answer to repeated questions from Mr Ajala asking him to justify his statement, he stated calmly that his faith led him to believe Allah was not god and that Allah was the devil,’ according to the tribunal’s reserved judgment.

He didn’t deny making the comment and Ajala was left feeling extremely offended. Parker was then ordered by dealership manager Darren Barnaby to apologise but farted and laughed when he did so.

The tribunal was told that Ajala emailed Barnaby about it, saying: ‘Sorry Darren but I must add as it has been bothering me throughout yesterday that the apology you said I would receive from Lyndon was delivered to me with jokes, justification and most disgustingly a very loud fart.

‘Yes, he did do a loud fart and giggle during the so-called apology. I hope this behaviour changes before I return.’

Ajala also said he was teased by other sales staff when he started there about a pink Viva that would be allocated to him.

He said he had to wait a month for a car and was eventually given a Vauxhall Adam but told Barnaby it didn’t suit his lifestyle as he had problems fitting a car seat for his daughter.

He asked for another car, and although Barnaby told the tribunal he thought it ‘was a bit cheeky’ of Ajala to make the request, he was subsequently allocated a Combo Light then a Crossland X.

Ajala also said that two white employees who started there after him didn’t have to wait a month for a vehicle.

Judge Catherine Rayner ruled that Ajala was unlawfully harassed for a reason related to religion or belief and awarded him £3,000 for injury to feeling because of the Allah comment, with Cambria also being ordered to pay another £520 in interest.

She said: ‘We find that the remark made by Mr Parker was an inherently offensive remark to make, particularly to a black Muslim employee who was his junior.

‘We find it did offend and upset Mr Ajala both at the time and subsequently.

‘We find this was a violation of his dignity as a Muslim man in the workplace, and that it created, at the time, an offensive and hostile environment for Mr Ajala.’

Claims of victimisation as well as direct discrimination on the grounds of race or religion were dismissed.

Ajala was employed as a sales executive at Doves from December 27, 2018 until December 5, 2019 when he was dismissed for gross misconduct.

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

According to the Metro, he allegedly threatened Barnaby while they were discussing errors in his pay, saying: ‘I know where you live and I just want you to know the person you are dealing with.’

A separate claim by Ajala for unfair dismissal was struck out as he hadn’t worked at Doves for more than two years.

Picture: Google Street View