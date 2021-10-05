New car registrations suffer worst September this century, preliminary data reveals

New car registrations plummeted by 35 per cent to reach record lows in September as the industry continues to battle devastating semiconductor shortages, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has said.

Prior to publishing a full set of figures later this morning (Tuesday), the SMMT has released preliminary data that makes for grim reading.

Just 214,000 new cars were registered in what is traditionally a key month for the industry with new plates coming in.

The SMMT says the figure is the weakest September on record since the ‘two-plate’ system for new cars was introduced in 1999.

It is a drop of 114,000 from September 2020 – which was itself a record-low for the month.

The slump has been put down to the ongoing semiconductor crisis that has ground some production lines to a complete standstill.

The SMMT has warned that the shortage will ‘continue to plague the industry’ and cause an overall reduction of 100,000 in new vehicles being made in the UK.

Among the few shreds of comfort from the preliminary findings, is that battery electric vehicles (BEVs) soared to a record 32,000 in September.

The figure is only marginally smaller than the 37,850 BEVs sold throughout the whole of 2019.

More to follow…