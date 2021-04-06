New car sales grew by 11 per cent last month compared with March 2020, preliminary figures show.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) will release the full picture later this morning (Apr 6), but early figures suggest new car sales rebounded from declines in January and February.

Dealers registered around 283,000 new cars in the UK last month despite having to rely on click-and-collect.

The rise though is checked against a typical March between 2010 and 2019, however, as March 2021 was down around 37 per cent down.

Industry turnover between January and March was down £1.8bn compared with the same period in 2020.

The SMMT said 8,300 registrations a day are needed for the industry to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of the year.

Dealers and industry experts believe this month could be the ‘new March’ as showroom doors reopen on April 12.

A wave of pent-up demand is expected as some buyers have held off from transacting during the third lockdown.