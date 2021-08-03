New Mazda2 will cost £16,475 when it’s released in October, manufacturer confirms

Mazda has revealed an updated version of its popular Mazda2 ahead of its release on October 1.

The stylish supermini has been new trim levels as well as improved efficiency and prices will start at £16,475 in the UK.

It will be offered with a range of 1.5-litre petrol engine outputs with reinforcements such as an increased compression ratio and an upgraded exhaust resulting in CO2 emissions dropping between 11 and 14g/km across the range.

The engine is also available in three power outputs with the 74bhp entry model available on the lowest-specification SE-L trim.

It’s also the only version of Mazda’s smallest car that doesn’t have a mild hybrid system.

An 89bhp option is available on SE-L, Sport and GT Sport trims with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

The top of the range GT Sport Tech trim gets a 113bhp output and is exclusively paired to a six-speed manual transmission.

All models come with satellite navigation, cruise control, air conditioning and Bluetooth connectivity as standard.

Sport trim and above is also kitted out with wireless Apple CarPlay, while GT Sport models get a colour head-up display, reversing camera, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

GT Sport Tech versions add adaptive LED headlights, blind spot monitoring and a 360-degree camera.

Jeremy Thomson, managing director of Mazda UK said: ‘The Mazda2 may be the smallest car we produce, but it has at its heart the same values of style, driver involvement and quality that mark out all our vehicles.

‘The Mazda2 is now more efficient than ever, while thanks to the generous equipment tally across all models, we have a distinctive and premium contender in what is still one of the most competitive segments in the UK car market.’