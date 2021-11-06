Nov 6: Climate protesters take to streets; PM set for standards enquiry; Booster jab bookings extended; Alfa announces first EV

Tens of thousands of protesters set to take to UK streets in climate marches

Tens of thousands of protesters are set to take to the streets in Glasgow, London and other cities in the UK and around the world to demand action on climate change.

In Glasgow, where the crucial UN summit is taking place, about 50,000 people are expected to march through the city centre as part of the Cop26 Coalition’s global day of action for climate justice.

Demonstrators will also be on the streets of central London, as well as for 200 events across the UK and around the world, organisers said.

PM under fresh pressure as opposition parties call for inquiry into Spanish trip

Boris Johnson was under growing pressure in the sleaze row engulfing his Government as opposition parties demanded an inquiry into his free holiday at a Spanish villa owned by the family of environment minister Lord Goldsmith.

Both Labour and the Lib Dems urged Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone to open an investigation into whether the Prime Minister properly declared the luxury accommodation in the Costa del Sol.

Their call came after Mr Johnson tried and failed to overhaul the disciplinary system for MPs that Ms Stone is integral to in a doomed bid to save Conservative former minister Owen Paterson from suspension after the commissioner found he broke lobbying rules.

Booster jab bookings extended to a month in advance

People will be able to book their Covid-19 booster jab a month before they are eligible from Monday.

The NHS is changing the booking system to allow people in England to arrange an appointment a month in advance, as the health service aims to ramp up vaccination uptake ahead of a ‘challenging’ winter.

Currently, anyone eligible who had their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine six months ago can only book their top-up once those six months are up.

Millions to be worse off despite Universal Credit changes in Budget – analysis

Millions of lower income families will remain worse off despite ‘welcome’ changes to Universal Credit (UC) in the Budget, according to new analysis.

The government announced in the Budget that the UC taper rate – the amount of benefit taken away for every £1 earned above the claimant’s work allowance – will be cut by 8 per cent ‘within weeks’, bringing it down from 63 per cent to 55 per cent.

But the Resolution Foundation said around 3.6m families will still be worse off following the earlier ending of the £20-per-week UC uplift.

Twelve arrests as mask-wearing protesters clash with police on Bonfire Night

Twelve arrests have been made after hundreds of anti-establishment protesters clashed with police in Parliament Square in central London on Bonfire Night.

Protesters threw fireworks at police during the clashes – with eight officers needing treatment for injuries, the Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

The Met said the injuries were ‘unacceptable’, adding the arrests were made ‘for a variety of offences’.

No single ‘anti-sleaze’ candidate will challenge Tories in Paterson by-election

No single ‘anti-sleaze’ candidate will be fielded to challenge the Tories to replace Owen Paterson after Labour and the Lib Dems confirmed they would fight the by-election.

Casual communications between the opposition parties to field a unity candidate in North Shropshire had taken place, but the move was not considered viable and both parties said on Friday they would fight for the seat.

It has been vacated by the former Cabinet minister’s resignation following a 24-hour debacle during which Boris Johnson humiliatingly U-turned after attempting to overhaul the disciplinary process to save him from suspension.

Friday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Peerage for Owen Paterson would be ‘grotesque and offensive’

Owen Paterson being given a peerage after his resignation from the Commons would be ‘grotesque and deeply offensive’, Nicola Sturgeon has claimed.

Mr Paterson stepped down on Thursday amid a debacle which saw the UK Government forced to U-turn following an attempt to overhaul the complaints procedure to save the former cabinet minister from a 30-day suspension.

He had been found guilty by standards authorities of breaching Commons rules by lobbying officials and ministers for two companies paying him more than £100,000 a year.

Five supermarket bosses commit to halve environmental impact by 2030

The bosses of five of the UK’s biggest supermarkets have promised to halve the environmental impact of a weekly food shop by the end of this decade, as leaders meet in Glasgow at a key climate change summit.

Chief executives from Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Waitrose, Co-op and M&S said they would work with the World Wide Fund for Nature to reduce natural destruction.

Under a pledge they will halve the amount of global warming that shopping baskets cause, the forests that are cut down to fill the baskets, the impact of the agriculture and seafood in baskets, and the food waste and packaging they produce.

Average UK house price hits record £270,027 – index

The average UK house price hit a record high of £270,027 in October, according to an index.

The average property value grew by 0.9 per cent in October – showing an increase of more than £2,500 during the month, Halifax said.

Annual house price inflation accelerated to 8.1 per cent, from 7.4 per cent in September.

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

Alfa Romeo to introduce first EV in 2024 as brand set to introduce flurry of new models

Alfa Romeo is readying a raft of new models, with the first electric model now confirmed for launch in 2024.

Speaking to the PA news agency, the brand’s global CEO Jean-Phillipe Imparato, who joined earlier this year after a stint at Peugeot, confirmed that five new models would launch in the next five years, while also revealing that the introduction of its first battery-electric model would happen in 2024.

The brand’s ‘refuelling’ – as Imparato referred to it – will begin next year with the introduction of the Tonale SUV – a mid-size offering that will rival the likes of the BMW X2 and slot beneath the Stelvio in the range.

Heavy rain moving across the UK

This morning, it will be cloudy and windy with heavy rain in Northern Ireland and north and west Scotland. The rain will move into north England and Wales in the afternoon. It will be dry further south and east, according to the BBC.