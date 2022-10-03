Oct 3: Kwarteng to make crunch speech; PM admits mini-budget mistakes; Man charged with Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder

Kwarteng to make crunch conference speech as revolt grows over tax cuts for rich

Kwasi Kwarteng will insist the Conservative Party must ‘stay the course’ and back his plan for tax cuts in the face of a mounting Tory revolt.

The chancellor’s mini-budget triggered turmoil in the City, was criticised by the International Monetary Fund and resulted in a £65bn emergency intervention by the Bank of England to restore order.

Former cabinet ministers Michael Gove and Grant Shapps took aim at the plan to cut income tax for people earning more than £150,000 at a time when millions of people are seeing their family finances squeezed. But Kwarteng will insist his measures are vital to boost growth and avoid a ‘slow, managed decline’.

Liz Truss admits mistakes over mini-budget but stands by tax-cutting package

Liz Truss has acknowledged mistakes over the mini-budget but said she is standing by her tax-cutting plan as she refused to rule out public spending cuts.

The prime minister admitted she could have done more to prepare the ground for Kwasi Kwarteng’s financial statement

Truss was accused of throwing her chancellor ‘under the bus’ by saying the mini-budget’s most controversial measure – the abolition of the 45 per cent tax rate on earnings over £150,000 – was not discussed with the Cabinet but was a decision made by Kwarteng.

Man to appear in court charged with murder of schoolgirl Olivia Pratt-Korbel

A 34-year-old man charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel is set to appear in court.

Thomas Cashman is due to attend Liverpool Magistrates’ Court alongside a second defendant, Paul Russell, 40, who is accused of assisting an offender.

Cashman is alleged to have killed the nine-year-old, who was shot dead after convicted burglar Joseph Nee was chased by a gunman into her home in Didcot, Liverpool, on August 22. He is also charged with the attempted murder of Olivia’s mother, 46-year-old Cheryl Korbel, who was injured during the incident, and Nee. Russell, of Snowberry Road, West Derby, faces a single count of assisting an offender.

Carbon dioxide price surge threatens £1.7bn extra cost for UK groceries

The surging cost of carbon dioxide could add £1.7bn to the cost of British groceries, according to new analysis.

Research by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) suggests that the UK’s food and drink sector could end up footing the mammoth extra bill for liquid CO2 if gas prices remain high.

UK commercial energy prices have rocketed over the past year, accelerated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The price of a tonne of liquid CO2 is up to 3000 per cent higher than it was a year ago, currently as much as £3,000 per tonne, compared to just £100 per tonne one year ago, the ECIU said.

Minister denies Truss banned the King from Cop27 climate change summit

A Cabinet minister has denied claims that Liz Truss ordered the King to stay away from next month’s Cop27 climate change summit in Egypt amid questions over her government’s commitment to the net-zero target.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles will not be attending the international gathering in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, despite his longstanding and passionate commitment to environmental issues.

The Sunday Times reported that the decision not to go was taken after the prime minister raised objections during an audience with the monarch at the Palace last month. However, levelling up secretary Simon Clarke said the decision had been mutually agreed by the government and the Palace, while ministers insisted they remain committed to the target of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Weekend Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Search for Moors murder victim Keith Bennett continuing ‘for foreseeable future’

Police have said the search for Moors Murders victim Keith Bennett will continue for the foreseeable future despite no human remains yet being identified.

The 12-year-old was one of five victims of Ian Brady and Myra Hindley, with three later found buried on Saddleworth Moor in the Peak District. The schoolboy’s body was never found after his disappearance in 1964, and 48 years later his mother, Winnie Johnson, died aged 78 without fulfilling her wish to give him a Christian burial.

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

Fresh hopes were raised on Friday when the Daily Mail revealed that author Russell Edwards believes he has located the youngster’s makeshift grave after ‘extensive soil analysis’. After the reported discovery of a skull, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) began excavating an area on the Moors.

Weather outlook

A mixed picture for the UK today, as the south will see sunny spells and variable cloud while there will be wind and rain for the north and north-east, reports BBC Weather.

A dry night for most with variable cloud and clear spells. The north-west and Northern Ireland will see rain which will extend into Scotland by dawn.