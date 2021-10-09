Oct 9: New levies on gas; Emergency phone service to protect women; Transport for London granted injunction; Tesla moves to Texas

Government to introduce new levies on gas in green energy strategy – report

Energy bills could go up even further for UK customers amid reports the government is planning to introduce new charges on gas.

According to The Times, a new strategy will be published before the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow next month, which commits the Government to cutting the price of electricity and imposing a levy on gas bills to fund low-carbon heating.

On Monday, the Prime Minister said Britain was aiming to produce ‘clean power’ by 2035 as part of the country’s goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions; and earlier this week, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng insisted that by decarbonising the UK’s power supply, the Government would ensure that households are less vulnerable to swings in fossil fuel markets.

Priti Patel backs emergency phone service to protect women as they walk home

A phone service aimed at protecting women as they walk home has received the backing of the Home Secretary following the outcry caused by the murder of Sarah Everard.

A spokeswoman said the Home Office had received a letter from BT chief executive Philip Jansen proposing the emergency number be used to allow the vulnerable to have their journeys tracked and an alert triggered if they do not reach home in time.

‘We have received the letter and will respond in due course,’ the spokeswoman said.

Transport for London granted injunction against Insulate Britain protesters

London’s transport network has been granted a High Court injunction against Insulate Britain protesters aimed at preventing them from obstructing traffic.

Transport for London said the civil banning order applies to 14 locations around the capital including some of its busiest roads and it follows several previous injunctions against members of the group.

The legal action comes after protesters blocked motorway junctions for the 12th time in the past four weeks on Friday, causing emotional clashes with motorists.

Funding for 9.5m pothole repairs ‘lost from council budgets’

Annual funding for more than 9.5m pothole repairs has been lost from council budgets, according to new analysis.

The Local Government Association said overall capital funding from the Department for Transport to councils in England for local road maintenance in 2021/22 is £1.39bn, down from £1.78bn the previous year.

That £399m reduction could have paid for tens of thousands of potholes to be fixed in every local council area, with repairs costing an average of nearly £42, the LGA calculated.

Facebook and Instagram suffer outage for second time in a week

Facebook and Instagram users have been unable to access services for the second time in a week.

The social media giants have apologised to users who were unable to refresh their home pages, though the outage appears to be less widespread than on Monday.

Around 2,000 people reported being unable to access Facebook at around 8pm on Friday, according to Downdetector.

E.coli contamination alert over tap water in thousands of homes

Tap water in thousands of homes could have been contaminated with E.coli, a water company has warned.

Sutton and East Surrey Water has advised people living in parts of Kent and Surrey to boil their water as a ‘precautionary measure’ after a routine test detected a possible outbreak of the bacteria.

The company said that water supplies at 6,500 properties ‘could be affected’ by the bacteria, which can cause severe stomach pain, bloody diarrhoea and kidney failure in humans and animals.

Friday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Industry leaders warn factories could stop production due to energy costs

Industry leaders have warned the government that factories across the country could stop production due to rising energy costs.

Andrew Large, director-general at the Confederation of Paper Industries, and Gareth Stace from UK Steel attended a meeting with the Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and other representatives of energy intensive industries to discuss the wholesale gas crisis on Friday afternoon.

Speaking to the BBC Radio 4’s PM programme afterwards, Mr Large claimed it was ‘very clear’ across all of the sectors that there are ‘serious’ risks factories could stop all activities as a result of the gas prices being too high.

More than 500 Covid cases linked to TRNSMT, data shows

A total of 551 cases of Covid-19 have been linked to the TRNSMT music festival held in Glasgow last month, new data shows.

The multi-day event on Glasgow Green saw up to 50,000 spectators flock to Scotland’s biggest city for one of the first mass events in the country since the start of the pandemic.

Revellers were asked to bring proof of a negative lateral flow test in order to gain entry.

Murder investigation launched after man stabbed in Oxford

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Oxford.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Bayswater Road, Barton, shortly before 6pm on Friday after receiving reports that a man had been stabbed.

The man, who detectives say was in his thirties, died of his injuries at the scene.

Tesla confirms it is moving headquarters to Texas

Tesla is moving its headquarters from Palo Alto in California to Austin, Texas.

The move was confirmed by its CEO Elon Musk during a shareholder meeting Thursday.

The entrepreneur had become increasingly angry at California officials, particularly in April 2020, when he called temporary Covid-related restrictions imposed on the area ‘fascist’.

Citroen updates C4 line-up for 2022

Citroen has announced a series of updates for its C4 range of cars.

Applied to both the regular C4 and the electric e-C4, the changes include revisions to the car’s specifications while introducing new exterior colours and alloy wheel designs.

On the electric e-C4, the changes, according to Citroen, include ‘improvements in driving efficiency’ which, says the brand, enhance the real-world driving range under ‘a variety of driving conditions’.

Rain heading eastwards on otherwise pleasant day

Today, rain will spread eastwards across Scotland and N Ireland, reaching parts of Wales and northern England by the afternoon. Elsewhere, it will be a warm day with sunny spells once any fog clears, reports the BBC.