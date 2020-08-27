Member of Scottish Parliament (MSP) Stewart Stevenson was saved by a local Honda dealership when his home broadband became affected by storms last week.

The Banffshire and Buchan MSP had lost his phone connection, and when repairers came out to fix this they were unable to guarantee the broadband wouldn’t be lost during the process.

As Stevenson didn’t want to risk missing the important Holyrood coronavirus meeting, and wanted to question health secretary Jeane Freeman on the Aberdeen lockdown extension, he relocated to car dealership Ewens of Cornhill.

Alas a problem from last week's storms is affecting home broadband .. so many thanks to Ewens of Cornhill for a desk in a corner of their car showroom in Cornhill. — StewartStevensonMSP (@zsstevens) August 20, 2020

The Honda dealership on Mid Street, Cornhill, is two miles from his house and was able to provide him with a desk and internet connection.

According to Aberdeen local paper the Press & Journal, the Honda logo behind the SNP MSP led to jokes that he was moonlighting as a car salesman.

On Twitter, he thanked the dealership for its help getting him online and in the meeting.

Picture Credit: PA