Porsche dealers told to ‘immediately remove’ electric Taycan models from sale

Porsche dealers have been told to halt the sale of used Taycan models – but no one knows why.

Car Dealer has been told by several main Porsche dealers that they have been asked to remove the electric Taycan models from sale until further notice.

An official bulletin was issued this week to the Porsche network which told its retailers to stop selling the electric sports cars, aged between 2019 and 2023.

It is understood the move is after a request from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) which manages recalls of cars in the UK.

The DVSA and Porsche GB have been contacted for comment.

One Porsche dealer said: ‘Unfortunately Porsche and the DVSA haven’t put a definitive timeframe on approved Taycans so at the minute we’re now having to remove all Taycans from sale for the foreseeable future.

‘Porsche head office have sent out a bulletin regarding all Taycans from 2019-2023 to say we need to remove them from sale and not deliver any until further notice.’

This morning the official Porsche used website still had a number of Taycans for sale. It is understood the bulletin was only sent yesterday to dealers.

In the United States, Porsche recalled 9,735 Taycan models in April this year, as its airbags ‘may fail to go off in a crash’, according to the website MotorSafety.org.

The same website also reports that in October 2024, the car maker recalled 27,527 Taycan models made between 2020-2024 because their ‘batteries can catch fire’.

Porsche GB and the DVSA has issued 12 safety recalls on various models of the Taycan including, among other thighs, to replace brake hoses, problems with welding and suspension components and replacing cell blocks in the high voltage battery.

The DVSA recalls cars to address potential safety defects that could cause serious injury or harm to drivers, passengers, or other road users.

When a manufacturer identifies a defect, or the DVSA investigates a problem, they can initiate a recall campaign to fix the issue, often at no cost to the owner. It is not clear whether this is the reason.