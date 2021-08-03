Log in
Allegra Stratton in the back of a carAllegra Stratton in the back of a car

News

Prime Minister’s climate spokesman criticises charging network and says she prefers diesel

  • Boris Johnson’s climate spokesperson claims EVs take too long to charge in current network
  • Allegra Stratton does not want inconvenience of extra waiting time on long journeys
  • Supposed champion of EVs says she actually drives a third-hand VW Golf diesel

Time 10 seconds ago

The UK’s electric vehicle charging network has come in for stinging criticism from Boris Johnson’s climate spokesperson, who has also admitted she prefers diesel cars.

In an eyebrow-raising interview with Times Radio, Allegra Stratton admitted to driving a ‘third hand’ diesel-powered VW Golf instead of the electric cars she is supposed to be championing.

The PM’s former press secretary claimed she regularly travels distances of up to 250 miles to visit elderly relatives.

Advert

The climate spokesperson went on to say stopping to charge an EV would slow journey down and that she ‘just doesn’t fancy it’.

When asked why she would not drive an electric vehicle, she said: ‘I don’t fancy it just yet’.

She added that driving an electric car would be a more acceptable to her if ‘the stop times for recharging improve so much that it’s half an hour’.

Her comments have seen her accused of hypocrisy, especially given Stratton’s key role in the upcoming ban on new petrol and diesel cars by 2030.

Advert

Just days ago, she said that UK’s goal of reducing carbon emissions to net zero by 2050 was ‘too far away’.

Edmund King, president of the AA, said: ‘Even on a rare journey of over 200 miles, the driver should stop to take a break anyway for road safety reasons, so why not combine it with a rapid charge that takes just 20 minutes to go from a quarter charge to over 80 per cent?

‘Now is the right time to go electric.’

Pic: PA Images

 

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51