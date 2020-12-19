With many parts of the country entering Tier 3 – the current highest level of alert in place – the restrictions on what can and can’t continue are tough.

For those worried about whether they will still be able to buy a new or used car during Covid Tier 3 restrictions, we have good news – all car dealerships are open, operating under Covid restrictions.

The first rejigging of the new tier system came into force at midnight on Saturday, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock placing more areas under the toughest measures, closing pubs, restaurants and cinemas.

Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire, Peterborough, the whole of Hertfordshire, Surrey with the exception of Waverley, Hastings and Rother on the Kent border of East Sussex, and Portsmouth, Gosport and Havant in Hampshire were moved to the toughest level of restrictions.

Here we explain what is open under Tier 3 restrictions.

Are car dealers open in Tier 3?

Yes they are. Retail remains open in Tier 3 which means you can continue to buy a new or used car during the toughest of restrictions.

Most dealerships will be operating as normal, while some will have appointment systems in place, so if you’re looking to visit a car dealership that is in Tier 3 you should call ahead.

Can people in different tiers go to a car dealer in Tier 3?

Yes you can. The rules state that those in different tiers should act as though whatever area they are in is operating under the tiers where they live. That makes a difference when it comes to eating out, but not when visiting a car dealership – this is fine in all tiers.

Those in Tier 3 should avoid travel outside of their area, unless it is absolutely necessary. That means for work or essential reasons. If you need a car to get to the shops, take kids to school or work, then it is deemed an essential purchase, so buying a car is a legitimate reason to move about. But be sensible!

What has to close under Tier 3?

Hospitality is closed with the exception of sales by takeaway, drive through or delivery

Accommodation is closed, with limited exceptions

Indoor entertainment venues are closed

What can carry on in Tier 3?

Everyone can go to work

Personal care is open

Indoor leisure – but no group activities

Full details can be seen below

Can I take a test drive at a dealership in Tier 3?

Yes you can. Test drives will be allowed again as long as car dealers follow the same rules set out before.

Face masks will need to be worn by all inside the car and some dealers will be offering unaccompanied test drives if their insurance allows it.

Can I get my car serviced in Tier 3?

Yes you can. Car services and repairs were deemed as essential during all lockdowns and have not stopped. You will be able to get a service as normal as garages and car dealerships will be operating as normal.

Do I need an MOT if I am in Tier 3?

Yes you do. MOTs will still be needed if you are locked down or face tougher restrictions such as Tier 3. Book your car in for the essential check. Penalties for driving a car without an MOT are tough and despite coronavirus you will still need to have your car checked over annually.

Has there been an MOT exemption for Tier 3?

No. And there won’t be. You will need to get your car MOT’d as normal as it is advised to book in early as garages are still dealing with the backlog of MOTs that were deferred from the first lockdown.

Are car dealers open in Wales during the new Christmas lockdown?

No. From Christmas Eve dealerships in Wales will have to close, however they will be operating a click and collect service. If you buy your new or used car online you will be able to visit the dealership to collect it only.

Are car dealers open during the Northern Ireland six-week lockdown?

No, and during the six week lockdown from Boxing Day no click and collect will be allowed either. Essential shops will have to close also by 8pm during the first week of the lockdown.