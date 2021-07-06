Restrictions to be lifted at English car dealerships from July 19 following landmark announcement by PM

Dealerships will be able to return to normal on July 19 following the Prime Minister’s significant announcement yesterday.

PM Boris Johnson announced that all Covid-19 restrictions in will be lifted in England in just 13 days’ time.

The move means that mask wearing, social distancing and test and trace log-ins will no longer be required at English car dealerships.

Sites will no longer be required by law to have Covid secure certificates and the much-debated ‘rule of six’ will also be ditched.

The Government is also ending its advice for people to work from home, meaning that all dealership employees can now return to working on site.

Further guidance on how businesses can reduce unnecessary contact in the workplace, where it is practical, is expected to be issued in due course.

Venues will still be encouraged to offer QR codes for customers to scan via the NHS Covid-19 app, but it will no longer be a legal requirement.