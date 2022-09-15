Sept 15: Mourners queue overnight for Queen; Inflation eases; Chancellor ponders scrap on bankers’ bonuses cap; New Ford Mustang

Mourners queue overnight for Queen’s lying in state as King takes day off

Mourners are queuing overnight in London for the Queen’s lying in state while the King is set to take a day away from public duties.

Members of the public can pay their respects to the late monarch’s coffin for 24 hours a day at Westminster Hall, with queues along Lambeth Bridge and Albert Embankment continuing to flow all night.

Charles will have a private day of reflection on Thursday and is not expected to attend any public events.

‘Burned-out doctors pose risks to patient safety’

Patients being treated by burned-out doctors may face additional risks when they receive care, a new study suggests.

A new review concluded that doctors experiencing burnout are twice as likely to be involved in patient safety incidents such as medication errors and ‘suboptimal care’. The link between burnout and patient safety incidents was highest among younger doctors and emergency medicine physicians.

The study, published in the BMJ, comes as senior health leaders in the UK have raised serious concerns over burnout among doctors working in the NHS. On the back of dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, doctors are now facing record waiting lists in hospitals while GPs try to keep waiting patients well in the community.

Mourners to remember Olivia Pratt-Korbel with ‘splash of pink’ at funeral

Nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel will be remembered with a ‘splash of pink’ as her funeral is held.

The funeral mass for the schoolgirl, who was shot at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, will take place at 11am on Thursday at St Margaret Mary’s Church in Knotty Ash. A notice from the family requested all those attending wore a splash of pink.

Police are continuing to hunt or the gunman who chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into Olivia’s family home at about 10pm on August 22.

Inflation eases from 40-year high but food prices continue to soar

Decades-high inflation eased slightly in August as fuel prices dropped, but the cost of food is rising at record rates, new data shows.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Consumer Prices Index inflation reached 9.9 per cent in the year to August, down from 10.1 per cent the previous month – a 40-year high. Experts had expected the figure to be unchanged between the two months.

The ONS said the biggest downward pressure on the inflation rate was the price of motor fuels, which has been falling in recent months. But food prices are continuing to rise, by 13.1 per cent in the 12 months to August, the highest rate for exactly 14 years.

Chancellor considering scrap on bankers’ bonuses cap

A removal of the cap on bankers’ bonuses is being considered by the Treasury, according to the BBC.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is believed to be considering the move to make London a more attractive place for global banks to do business.

The current rules are EU-wide and cap bonuses at twice an employee’s salary.

Wednesday Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

End of Covid-19 pandemic ‘in sight’, says World Health Organisation

The end of the Covid-19 pandemic is ‘in sight’, the World Health Organisation has said.

The WHO said weekly deaths from the virus around the world are at the lowest level since March 2020 – the month the UK first went into lockdown.

The director general of the international health body, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told a press conference: ‘Last week, the number of weekly reported deaths from Covid-19 was the lowest since March 2020. We have never been in a better position to end the pandemic – we are not there yet, but the end is in sight.’

Ford shows off new Mustang

Ford has revealed the all-new Mustang at this week’s Detroit Motor Show.

In a surprising move, the Blue Oval has elected to keep its famous performance car V8 powered – in fact the car gets a new 5.0-litre engine.

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

The interior receives a ‘digital cockpit’ with twin screens and Ford’s Sync 4 infotainment system. The new Mustang will launch in UK dealers next year. More to follow

Weather outlook

A dry day with plenty of sunny spells, reports BBC Weather, although a stiff breeze will push cloud into northern areas later. Far northern and eastern areas may see the odd sharp shower, though.

A dry night for all; southern England and Wales will see variable cloud. A cooler night.