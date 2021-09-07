Sept 7: PM to reveal social care reforms; Charles has ‘no knowledge’ of alleged cash for honours; London travel back to pre-Covid levels; Nissan’s EV milestone

Boris Johnson set to reveal long-awaited social care reform plans to MPs

Boris Johnson has promised his government ‘will not duck the tough decisions’ to fix the broken social care system as he prepares to unveil his long-awaited plan to MPs today.

The prime minister will set out in the commons how he aims to tackle the social care crisis amid a growing Tory backlash over reported plans to raise National Insurance to fund the changes to the system in England – in breach of a general election commitment.

As well as outline measures to support the NHS in its recovery from Covid, Johnson is expected to tell MPs that the challenges faced by the health service and the social care system are closely linked.

…but Labour ‘will not support rise in national insurance to pay for social care’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has told the prime minister his party will oppose plans to increase national insurance to fund social care.

In a letter to Boris Johnson, Sir Keir said Labour supported tax increases to overhaul the system.

But he said that a national insurance rise would ‘hit working people hard, including low earners and young people’ and disproportionately impact businesses that had been damaged by the pandemic.

Extra funding for NHS to clear Covid backlog ‘must be followed up’

Health leaders have urged the government to go further with extra funding to help the NHS recover from the backlog caused by coronavirus as billions of pounds of new money was described as a good first step.

Officials warned on Monday that waiting lists for routine operations such as hip replacements and cataract surgery could reach 13 million. It came as the government said the NHS will be given an extra £5.4bn over the next six months to continue the response to coronavirus and tackle the backlog caused by the pandemic.

But ministers are being urged to ‘follow up in its spending review with the extra £10bn a year the NHS will need over the next three years to avoid patient services from being cut’.

Charles has ‘no knowledge’ of alleged cash for honours, Clarence House says

The Prince of Wales has ‘no knowledge’ of the alleged cash-for-honours scandal, Clarence House has said after Charles and his most trusted aide were reported to the police over the claims.

The pressure group Republic has contacted Scotland Yard and reported both future king Charles and his former royal valet Michael Fawcett on suspicion of breaching the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925.

Fawcett, who has temporarily stepped down as chief executive of Charles’s charity The Prince’s Foundation, is accused of promising to help secure a knighthood and British citizenship for a Saudi billionaire donor.

Nissan celebrates EV milestone

Nissan has achieved 250,000 sales of its fully-electric vehicles in Europe, the carmaker has said.

Its Leaf hatchback has taken the lion’s share of that figure by notching up 208,000 units since its launch in 2010, while Nissan has sold 42,000 units of its e-NV200 van since its introduction in 2014.

Earlier this year, Nissan committed to a £1bn plan for a new ‘EV Hub’ at its Sunderland plant which will see the production of not only EVs, but also renewable energy and battery production.

London’s Tube network sees busiest morning in 18 months

London’s Tube network has seen its busiest rush hour morning since March 2020, according to Transport for London (TfL) data.

Between 7am and 8am on Monday, there were some 277,000 ‘taps’ in on the Tube, an increase of 24 per cent on last Tuesday, rising to 332,000 taps between 8am and 9am, and 222,000 between 9am and 10am – up 22 per cent and 11 per cent respectively. London buses saw their busiest hour coming between 8am and 9am when 321,000 taps were logged – up 71 per cent on last week.

TfL said that when compared with pre-pandemic figures for September 9, 2019, travel was up 45 per cent on the Tube and 64 per cent on the buses up to 10am.

‘Sausage war’ truce expected to continue as post-Brexit trade talks continue

The implementation of full post-Brexit checks on goods crossing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland is set to be delayed further as talks continue between the UK government and European Union.

An announcement on the extension of grace periods allowing a range of products, including sausages, to continue being shipped across the Irish Sea could come as soon as Tuesday. EU rules prevent chilled meat products being imported into the single market and the terms of Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit arrangements mean following Brussels’ regulations.

Sausage shipments could have been halted when the current extension to the grace period expires at the end of September. Downing Street hinted that an announcement on a further extension would come soon, meaning the truce in the so-called ‘sausage war’ with Brussels will continue.

Hot, hot, hot for most

Today will start with some lingering fog in the north which will remain in northern Scotland throughout the day, reports BBC Weather. However, elsewhere, it’ll be a very warm day with plenty of sunshine.

Tonight, the south-west will see some showers, thundery at times. Clear elsewhere.