September 2: Raab in Afghan talks; Vaccine halves long Covid; Rolls-Royce in payment embarrassment; Morgan 3 Wheeler returns

Raab flies to Qatar to discuss ‘top priority’ of safe passage from Afghanistan

Dominic Raab has flown to Qatar to hold talks about the government’s ‘top priority’ of safely evacuating British nationals and Afghan interpreters from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

The Foreign Secretary’s trip began hours after he faced a grilling from MPs about the evacuation effort from Kabul airport, where he was asked about a Foreign Office document from July which suggested the Taliban could advance rapidly across Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister is meanwhile expected to visit troops in the south east of England who helped with the evacuation from Kabul.

Chances of long Covid almost halved by being double jabbed, study finds

Being double-jabbed almost halves the likelihood of long Covid in adults who get coronavirus, a new study has suggested.

Researchers at King’s College London also said that being admitted to hospital with the virus was 73 per cent less likely, and the chances of severe symptoms were reduced by almost a third (31 per cent) in the fully vaccinated.

The team analysed data from more than two million people logging their symptoms, tests and vaccine status on the UK Zoe Covid Symptom Study app between December 8 2020 and July 4 this year.

NHS budget rise of less than £10bn could see services cut – trust leaders

The NHS budget must increase by around £10 billion and anything less could see trusts forced to cut services, the leaders of two major organisations representing the health service’s frontline have warned.

Almost half of the money will be needed to cover ongoing coronavirus-related costs, NHS Providers and the NHS Confederation said.

Billions will also be needed to recover care backlogs, the organisations said, as they published a report detailing the costs facing the health service in England.

Staycations help maintain recovery in shopper footfall in August

Shopping destinations saw footfall continue to recover strongly last month as domestic holidays helped to boost spending, according to new figures.

The latest footfall monitor by retail researchers at Springboard showed that footfall in August 18.6 per cent lower than the same month in 2019.

However, this represented a significant improvement against July, which had seen a 24.2 per cent decline.

Tui and Rolls-Royce among slowest FTSE firms to pay small suppliers

Travel firm Tui, Guinness drinks giant Diageo and engine maker Rolls-Royce are among the slowest FTSE 350 listed groups to settle invoices with suppliers, new research has revealed.

A report by Good Business Pays campaign has named and shamed the top 10 slowest payers in the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices, using the latest information submitted under the Duty to Report regulations to the government.

It found that defence firm Meggitt – at the centre of a bidding battle – is the worst culprit for late payment, taking on average 132 days to pay and failing to pay 85 per cent of invoices within agreed contract terms.

Wetherspoons apologises after beer hit by supply chain issue

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon has apologised to customers after its beer supplies became the latest casualty of the UK’s supply chain crunch.

The hospitality giant confirmed that it has seen supplies of Carling and Coors beer hit by the disruption, with some pubs not receiving deliveries.

Molson Coors, the brewer for both brands, said it has been ‘hit by the HGV driver shortage’, affecting its supply to some UK pubs.

Wednesday’s Car Dealer headlines you might have missed

Demand for rail travel back to two-thirds of pre-Covid levels

Demand for rail travel has reached two-thirds of normal levels for the first time during the coronavirus pandemic, new figures show.

Provisional Department for Transport data reveals the number of journeys made on Britain’s mainline rail network on Monday August 23 was at 66 per cent compared with the equivalent date in 2019.

This is up from 56 per cent three weeks earlier.

Morgan 3 Wheeler set to return

Morgan has confirmed that a new version of its 3 Wheeler is in development.

Orders for the previous 3 Wheeler closed at the start of 2021, with the striking model having been on sale since 2011.

It followed on from a long line of three-wheeled models, which started back at the founding of the company in 1909 when founder HFS Morgan created a three-wheeled vehicle to drive around the Malvern Hills.

Vauxhall reveals electric Astra-e is due on sale in 2023

Vauxhall has revealed the Astra-e, the electric version of the eighth-generation hatchback, will go on sale in 2023.

The new Astra, showcased for the first time earlier this summer, will go on sale in Q1 next year with a range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains, but EV buyers will have to wait another year to get their hands on the battery-powered version.

It’s the first time the Astra has been offered as an EV, and will join the firm’s impressive line-up of zero-emission vehicles, including the Corsa-e, Mokka-e, Combo-e Life and Vivaro-e Life.

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

Mixed day for European markets but FTSE closes in the green

The FTSE 100 ended yesterday up in what was a mixed day for markets across the continent.

The British stock index rose by 30.14 or 0.42 per cent, on Wednesday to close at 7,149.84

The French Cac also ended the day in the green, rising 1.18 per cent to 6,758.69 but the German Dax slumped by 0.068 per cent to 15,824.29.

More cloud expected in coming days