Showroom showdown: Car dealership managers in USA come to blows – and customer catches fight on camera

Were they arguing about fistfuls of dollars?

It’s not known what exactly sparked this ferocious fight but fists were flying thick and fast when two dealership managers in California had a blazing row.

The incident at Envision Toyota in Milpitas was caught by a customer on their cameraphone – and she said it was actually the SECOND brawl at the site, with the first one breaking out half an hour earlier.

Twitter user ange, who had gone to the Thompson Street showroom to get her car serviced, said she witnessed the first fist fight from a distance, then saw people running.

She tweeted: ‘I knew something was about to go down…I was shocked. But knew I had to record when I saw people running.’

Her video has gone viral, and she can be heard on it, saying: ‘This is crazy! This is insane! What is going on?’

It’s understood that one of the men involved was a sales manager and the other was the general sales manager. The two were eventually pulled apart.

Fighting also breaks out in the background, though, with a chair thrown across the room right at the beginning, while further on, something else is hurled across the showroom.

ADVISORY: The video in the tweet depicts serious violence and contains explicit language

Credit: ange/@l0veleahh

Unsurprisingly, it’s prompted various humorous comments, such as ‘When the commission is that good, you fight for every customer’ and ‘We’ll fight for your business’.

Another person said ‘this is great. If I have to wait 4 hours to buy a car at least entertain me like this’.

Although the tweet is dated April 13, the fracas appears to have actually happened five days earlier, on Easter Saturday.

The Autopian website quotes the Milpitas police department as saying it received a call on April 8 ‘about a fight…between some employees that work [at the showroom]’.

Some of those involved had left the scene by the time officers arrived, but no medical help was needed.

Police are said to be in the process of getting in touch with people and carrying out an investigation into the incident.

The dealership has stayed tight-lipped so far.

Main image: ange/@l0veleahh