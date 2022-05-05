SMMT lowers new car sales forecast for 2022 by nine per cent amid semiconductor shortage

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders has downgraded its forecast for the number of new cars expected to be sold this year by nine per cent.

Around 1.72m new cars will be registered in 2022, according to the SMMT – down from the forecast of 1.89m issued in January.

It comes as preliminary figures show the number of new cars registered last month fell by 16 per cent versus April 2021.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes recently said demand for new cars ‘remains robust’ but sales were being severely restricted by the global shortage of semiconductors and other components.

Jim Holder, editorial director of magazine and website What Car?, said the latest monthly figures show the automotive industry is ‘in an increasingly precarious position’.

The industry has invested billions in developing new vehicles – including a raft of electrified models – but output was being ‘strangled by world events’ such as a semiconductor shortage and the war in Ukraine, he said.

‘While profitability is high, the industry cannot expect to thrive in such a challenged market indefinitely – and likewise consumers cannot carry the burden of paying rising prices unchecked, especially as the cost of living elsewhere puts a focus on non-essential spending,’ said Holder.

The SMMT anticipates that plug-in cars such as pure electrics and plug-in hybrids will account for more than a quarter of the new car market by the end of 2022.

Ben Nelmes, co-founder and head of policy at green motoring consultancy New AutoMotive, said the ‘steady growth’ in electric cars is welcome but the government must ‘go faster’ to encourage more people to make the switch from petrol and diesel cars.

It plans to adopt a zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate that will see manufacturers having to sell a certain percentage of those cars and vans from 2024.

Nelmes called on ministers to introduce it at an ‘ambitious California-style’ level. The US state has had a ZEV mandate since 1990, with it reaching 22 per cent in 2025.

Final figures for the number of new cars registered in April will be published by the SMMT body at 9am today (May 5), when this story will be updated.