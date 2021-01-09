Volvo Cars Poole has appointed an experienced new general manager to lead operations for the company.

Adam Street joins the business from Eden Vauxhall in Christchurch, bringing with him a wealth of knowledge from six years working in car dealerships.

His new role will include the management of the team at the retailer, and ensuring that the team’s high standards of customer experience are maintained.

Adam said: ‘I’m thrilled to be joining the team here at Volvo Cars Poole, as well as the wider network of Volvo Car UK.

‘Volvo has always been market-leading in terms of safety, and with each product brings something new and exciting to the market.

‘One of the things that attracted me to Volvo as a company was its sustainability pledges. I believe that electrification is the future, and Volvo has a fantastic offering when it comes to electric vehicles, being the first car manufacturer to offer a plug-in hybrid for every model in its range.

‘There is huge potential at Volvo Cars Poole, and I’m excited to be a part of building a successful business.’

Gail Ninnim, managing director at Volvo Cars Poole, said: ‘We are delighted to announce that Adam Street will be joining our company as a general manager at Volvo Cars Poole.

‘His wealth of experience and passion for the industry make him perfect for the role.

‘We are excited to see what the business will achieve under Adam’s direction and congratulate him on his new role!’