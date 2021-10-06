Tesla ordered to pay over £100m to black staff member who suffered racist abuse at factory

Tesla has been ordered to pay more than £100m to a black worker who suffered racist abuse at one of its US factories.

A federal court says the EV giant must give $137m (£101m) to former lift operator Owen Diaz after he complained of an ‘hostile racist environment’ at the firm’s Frenso factory in California.

Diaz, who worked at the site between 2015 and 2016, claimed black employees regularly faced racial slurs on the factory floor and racist graffiti in bathrooms.

In his lawsuit, he told a San Francisco court that African-American workers ‘encountered a scene straight from the Jim Crow era’ where colleagues used racial epithets ‘daily’.

On more than one occasion he was told to ‘go back to Africa’, it has been claimed.

The victim made complaints to his supervisor but the court found that Tesla did not take reasonable steps to tackle the abuse, reports the BBC.

A jury at the court awarded Diaz $130m (£95.5m) in punitive damages and $6.9m (£5.07m) for emotional distress.

Tesla disputed the verdict but a spokesman conceded that Elon Musk’s company was ‘not perfect’.