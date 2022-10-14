The Price is wrong: Council investigating illegal car dealership at luxury home of famous glamour model

Last year Car Dealer reported how the Cheeky Girls had turned their backs on the world of celebrity in favour of becoming car dealers.

The bizarre story left readers open-mouthed but another famous face from the naughties may now have followed them in getting involved in the industry.

That is because a local council is currently investigating whether a used car lot is being illegally run from the home of Katie Price.

The former page 3 girl is currently engaged to second-hand dealer Carl Woods, who recently changed his business address to operate from the star’s famous £3m ‘mucky mansion’.

However, various media outlets have reported that the 32-year-old could be trading in breach of regulations due to an unauthorised ‘change of use’ of the property.

There are also concerns about how the change could affect neighbours in the sleepy West Sussex neighbourhood.

It is the second time that the authorities have looked into Woods for a potential breach of regulations, with a similar investigation coming to a close back in March.

It comes after a string of luxury vehicles, including a Mercedes, a Range Rover and a Jaguar were recently snapped outside the house.

Price herself is currently banned from getting behind the wheel after being handed a a 16-week suspended jail sentence for drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@carljwoods)

A decision of whether Woods is illegally storing cars at her home is expected by December 5.

Pictured: Price and Woods arriving together at Crawley Magistrates’ Court last year (PA Images)