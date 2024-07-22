Log in
Thirty-five jobs to go as Ken Brown Motors shuts two Hyundai dealerships

  • Ken Brown Motors announces closure of Richmond and Letchworth Hyundai sites
  • It says uncertainty over Richmond location had made it unviable
  • That led to a knock-on effect for Letchworth dealership
  • Together, it meant the dealer group hadn’t met Hyundai’s multi-site objective
  • A total of 35 members of staff will now lose their jobs

Time 11:16 am, July 22, 2024

Thirty-five people will lose their jobs today when Ken Brown Motors closes its Hyundai sites in Richmond and Letchworth.

The new and used car dealer group, which has held the Hyundai franchise in Richmond since 2018 and Letchworth since 2019, said it had been waiting for an assured renewal contract from the manufacturer following the national network termination in May.

It added that a fruitless search for a new site plus a year of major roadworks outside the Richmond dealership that saw a drop in footfall and caused problems with staff access had compounded the matter.

As such, the uncertain situation had rendered the site no longer viable, it said in a press release issued today.

The release said the closure of the Richmond site had a knock-on impact on the Letchworth dealership, meaning that Ken Brown Motors fell short of Hyundai’s objective of only working with multi-site operators.

Not having the written renewal agreement meant it wasn’t viable to run both sites any longer and they will close today (Jul 22).

A spokeswoman for Ken Brown Motors told Car Dealer that ‘unfortunately’ there would be 35 redundancies.

Ken Brown Motors managing director Jon Taylor said: ‘We’ve had a good relationship with Hyundai and they’ve been very supportive during the road closure.

‘However, the uncertainty at both sites means that it is no longer viable for us. We continue an excellent partnership with Kia in Stevenage and Harlow and will seek new opportunities to fill the gap.’

Car Dealer has asked Hyundai Motor UK for a comment.

