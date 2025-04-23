TrustFord grows presence in Northern Ireland with new Craigavon Transit Centre

Dealer group TrustFord has added to its retail network in Northern with the opening of a new Transit Centre in Craigavon.

The site officially threw its doors open earlier this month (Apr 9) with TrustFord CEO Stuart Mustoe among those in attendance.

The group held a special opening event with partners Trevor and Gary Turkington bringing a classic Ford Thames Van along for the big day.

Bosses say that the new site, which follows a £400,000 investment, will provide an ‘enhanced and relaxed environment for guests to explore and experience the Ford Commercial Vehicle range’.

‘At TrustFord, we’re always looking for ways to drive the standard in customer care and the opening of our new Transit Centre in Craigavon represents an important milestone for us,’ said Mustoe.

‘Alongside our Transit Centres in Ballymena and Mallusk, it gives us the scale and resources to meet the needs of our guests across Northern Ireland — both today and, importantly, into the future.’

As part of the celebrations, Mandy Dean, director of commercial vehicles at Ford of Britain and Ireland, was on hand to present the new team with the prestigious 2024 Ford President’s Award.

Speaking at the opening Dean said: ‘It is a privilege to join the team at Craigavon and celebrate the official opening of this new Transit Centre.

‘This stunning new site will provide a fantastic platform to showcase our latest commercial vehicles — including the E-Custom and, soon to be released, Ranger Plug-In Hybrid.

‘I was also delighted to present the team with the 2024 Ford President’s Award, recognising their outstanding commitment to excellence in customer service and sales performance in Northern Ireland.’

The latest addition means that TrustFord is now actively recruiting in Northern Ireland as it looks to ‘provide the very highest levels of customer care.’​

Dermot Rafferty, regional director of TrustFord NI and Channel Islands, added: ‘The expansion of our Transit Centre in Craigavon marks a major milestone for TrustFord in Northern Ireland.

‘With Transit Centres now in Ballymena, Mallusk, and Craigavon, we’re in a stronger position than ever to support our commercial vehicle guests. It also brings with it exciting career opportunities as we continue to grow our brilliant team.

‘I’d also like to extend my thanks to our dedicated colleagues who have worked tirelessly to get everything ready and are so committed to providing the very highest levels of customer care.’