UK car production sunk to 66-year low in 2022, SMMT figures show

Damning figures released by the SMMT have revealed that UK car production fell to its lowest level since 1956 last year.

The trade body has revealed that a total of 775,014 cars were built in 2022 – a 9.8 per cent slump on the 859,575 made during the previous year.

The decline, which saw figures reach their lowest levels in 66 years, has been put down to the global shortage of semiconductors and other supply chain issues.

Despite small levels of growth in October and November, December saw a return to decline with output down 17.9 per cent year-on-year.

Overall, numbers were 40.5 per cent down on pre-coronavirus levels in 2019.

Volumes for the UK last year were up 9.4 per cent compared with 2021, but this failed to offset a 14 per cent decline in exports, with four out of five UK-built cars shipped overseas.

The SMMT said that the ongoing semiconductor crisis global shortage of semiconductor chips limited the ability of car makers to build vehicles in line with demand.

It also pointed the finger at the closure of Honda’s factory in Swindon in July 2021 and the decision by Stellantis to stop producing the Vauxhall Astra in Ellesmere Port in April 2022 as factors in the decline.

Despite the struggles, there was some good news with record levels of electrified vehicles produced. Almost a third of all cars made were fully electric or hybrid.