Volvo rolls out direct-to-consumer used car sales

Volvo has moved one step closer to its planned agency model roll-out by launching an online platform for the sale of used cars direct from the carmaker.

The Swedish brand says it has taken ‘the motor industry lead’ with the move, and the launch comes off the back of consumer research which said a direct-to-consumer model for used cars was ‘very appealing’.

Called Volvo Cars Selekt Direct, the online platform allows customers to search, select and pay for their used Volvo.

Volvo says the cars selected for sale through the service are put through a 150-point check and are updated with the latest software upgrades.

Additionally, all Selekt Direct cars get 12 months’ Volvo roadside assistance, cover for the car’s next MoT and a 12-month Volvo Selekt warranty.

Customers can hand back their used car within 30 days or 1,500 miles, and cars are delivered to their homes.

Volvo Car UK managing director, Kristian Elvefors, said dealers remain key to its business.

‘In designing Volvo Cars Selekt Direct, we have focused firmly on the needs of consumers, personalising the service so it works in the way that’s right for them,’ he said.

‘That means not just the convenience of direct online access, but also peace of mind that the process is secure, robust and delivers a premium experience that fully reflects the qualities of our brand.

‘With Volvo Cars Selekt Direct, we are improving our service to consumers and developing a blueprint for our transition to online sales.

‘Strategically, our retail partners will remain central to our business in providing full aftersales support, including servicing, maintenance and repairs.’

Volvo said the switch to online used car sales comes off the back of consumer research.

The carmaker quizzed 1,032 ‘in-market premium car buyers’ in September 2021, and one in four said they found the direct-to-consumer used car online concept ‘very appealing’.

The move pushes Volvo one step closer to rolling our agency sales to its UK network and embracing online car sales on a wider scale.

Volvo is believed to be implementing agency sales in the UK from June this year.

It’s thought the UK will be Volvo’s first market to go down the agency route.

New electric Volvos, such as the Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharge models, can only be purchased online, while Volvo intends for the ‘majority’ of its UK new car sales to be online by 2025.

Every Volvo market will sell cars exclusively online from 2030.

