Car Dealer Weekly Briefing v4Car Dealer Weekly Briefing v4

News

Weekly Briefing: Why did Auto Trader shares drop after £375m annual profit revealed?

  • Our editor in chief on the latest motor trade news all summarised in one place
  • His briefing gives time poor car dealers the need to know news in one place
  • Subscribers receive update every Friday with exclusive comment

Time 9:50 am, May 30, 2025

In this week’s Car Dealer Briefing James Baggott rounds up the motor trade news you cannot afford to miss.

In the Car Dealer Weekly Briefing, his subscriber-only newsletter, he asks why did the Auto Trader share price drop 11% after they announced bumper profits? 

He’s also been chatting to dealers about what May has been like for them – spoiler alert – it’s a little quiet for some.

Advert

Also featured in this week’s briefing are:

  • BYD interest
  • Car dealer fraud worry
  • Hartwell losses
  • Used car market data
  • Car dealer jailed
  • Volvo job cuts
  • New Stellantis CEO
  • Nissan dealer’s unique cuppa

To read the weekly briefing, you need to be a subscriber on Substack.

Subscriptions to the Substack newsletter cost £10 per month, or £100 per year, and there are discounts for companies who want multiple subscriptions for their staff. 

Advert

You can sign up to read your first newsletter for free today – visit the Substack website and subscribe.

There’s also a list of the top 10 most popular stories on the CarDealerMagazine.co.uk website this week which always makes for interesting reading as you can see what has piqued everyone else’s interest too.

Find it on the Substack website now.

Car Dealer Magazine's avatar

Car Dealer has been covering the motor trade since 2008 as both a print and digital publication. In 2020 the title went fully digital and now provides daily motoring updates on this website for the car industry. A digital magazine is published once a month.



More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

More from Car Dealer...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2025

Server 108