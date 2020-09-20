From getting the lowdown on the PLC dealer groups to getting the answers to important legal questions, it was a packed schedule on Car Dealer Live this week.

We spoke to used car dealers Umesh Samani and Jim Reid, chatted with Vertu Motors CEO Robert Forrester, answered legal questions submitted by dealers with Lawgistics, and got some fascinating insight into the fortunes of the big PLC dealer groups with Zeus Capital’s Mike Allen.

Here we handily bring together all of this week’s shows in one place.

Monday – Umesh Samani and Jim Reid

Industry characters Umesh Samani and Jim Reid came onto the show on Monday. They chatted with James Batchelor about an array of issues affecting independent dealers, including local lockdowns. It was an interesting show packed with laughs.

Wednesday – Legal show special with Lawgistics

Lawgistics’ Nona and Kiril returned to Car Dealer Live to answer legal questions as submitted by dealers. The show covered a variety of topics including flexible furlough, job redundancies and coronavirus.

Thursday – Vertu Motors CEO, Robert Forrester

Vertu Motors’ boss Robert Forrester appeared on Car Dealer Live in a special show. The dealer group CEO spoke to James Baggott about how the north east lockdown won’t affect business, and gave some candid insight into current trading.

Friday – The big PLCs with Mike Allen

Zeus Capital’s Mike Allen came onto the show on Friday. He chatted with James Batchelor about the current trading of some of the big PLCs, shared his views on whether Lookers will be snapped up, and how new car sales won’t be getting back to normal for years to come.

You can watch all of our Car Dealer Live interviews by clicking here.