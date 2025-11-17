Big Motoring World more than doubles EVs sold in Q3 compared to previous year

Used car supermarket Big Motoring World has revealed it had its most successful period for electric vehicle (EV) sales in Q3 of 2025.

During the third quarter, EVs made up 19% of Big Motoring World’s sales volumes. This was more than double (52%) what the business saw during the same period in 2024.

It also saw sales revenue across all products surpass £100m for the first time in July and exceeded that figure again in August,

It commented that the sales growth was due to ‘operational changes implemented over the last 12 months, notably a focus on becoming more customer-centric and efforts to better align vehicle availability with demand’.

Big Motoring World has run a campaign for an EV finance deposit contribution that they contribute in part to the growth in sales.

It added that the business drives demand with an aggressive pricing strategy where 95% of its cars are ‘deliberately priced at just below market value’.

Laurence Vaughan, CEO at Big Motoring World, said: ‘This year we have been laser-focused on improving how we operate as a business, and this ‘summer of success’ is evidence that our fresh approach has had a very real impact.

‘Our compelling EV package is driving footfall at each of our sites and helping an increasing number of consumers make the leap into EV ownership, illustrating that consumer demand is present when price is less of a barrier.’

Despite this ‘summer of success’, Big Motoring World has come under fire recently from employees after 30 staff members were made redundant. A letter of grievance was signed by 26 remaining employees who were unhappy with how the situation was handled.

A Big Motoring World spokesman did respond that ‘Big Motoring World followed government guidelines at all stages of the redundancy consultation process.’

He added: ‘We greatly value our staff and, since the change in management in late 2023, have taken a series of steps that have led to a 30% reduction in the staff turnover rate.

‘We will continue to explore new ways to enhance the experience for current and future staff.’

This followed news of its £10.7m loss in 2024, which the company blamed increased financing and ‘exceptional’ costs caused by its ‘expansion’ and ‘restructuring’ for the losses.

Car Dealer asked Big Motoring World for the number of EVs sold during Q3 2025 but they did not respond.