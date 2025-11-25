Used Car Awards 2025: Who won what at this year’s event?

The best of the best in the used car industry were named at a glittering ceremony last night in London.
The Used Car Awards 2025, sponsored by Black Horse and hosted by TV’s Mr Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer, showcased brilliance in the used car motor trade.
Things kicked off in style with a drinks reception, hosted by Motors, which also provided the post-awards fun casino as well.
A raffle in aid of automotive charity Ben was also held, with those taking part given the chance to win a variety of prizes. The total raised will be announced in due course.
Host Mike Brewer said: ‘Congratulations to all the winners – I loved handing out the gongs as I do every year. it’s great to see so many brilliant people from across our industry and celebrate together.’
Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott added: ‘It was once again a privilege to honour the hard work that goes into delivering outstanding customer service across the used car market.
‘I know myself how hard this is and how you have to be absolutely dedicated to it. I applaud all those who won last night!
Used Car Awards 2025 Winner
Winner: Craig Walker, Culloden Cars
Highly Commended: Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke; Scott Sibley, Redgate Lodge
Winner: Carite Service Centre
Highly Commended: Redgate Lodge; Spencers MOT & Service Centre
Winner: Drive Green
Highly Commended: EV Experts; R Symons
Winner: Acklam Cars
Highly Commended: Carbase; Greg Mitchell Motors
Winner: Small Cars Direct
Highly Commended: Acklam Cars; Saltmarine Cars
Winner: Car Planet
Highly Commended: ASK Motors; MB Motors Ballymena
Winner: Infinity Motors
Highly Commended: Frosts Cars; Pine Lodge Cars
Winner: Tom Hartley Jnr
Highly Commended: Auto-Sportiva; Lumen Automotive
Winner: William Lee-Kemp, Autosportiva
Highly Commended: Sohib Ghafouri, Infinity Motors; Tom Kazzaz, JMV Cars
Winner: Megan Vladimirovs, Car Quay
Highly Commended: Michael Ashman, Spencers Car Sales; Bailey McMinn, Plympton Car Centre
Winner: Crompton Way Motors
Highly Commended: Top 555; Acklam Cars
Winner: Car Quay
Highly Commended: Crompton Way Motors; First4Car
Winner: Acklam Cars
Highly Commended: Parkway Volkswagen Kettering; Performance Paddock
Winner: Vanstar
Highly Commended: Anchor Vans; Norwich Van Centre
Winner: Steven Eagell Group
Highly Commended: Car Planet; TrustFord
Used small car: Skoda Fabia
Used Mid-Sized Car: Volvo XC40
Used Luxury Car: Audi Q7
Used Performance Car: Toyota GR Yaris
Used Alternatively Fuelled Vehicle: MG4
Used Van: Vauxhall Vivaro
Used Car of the Year: Audi Q7
Winner: Renault
Highly Commended: Audi; Skoda
Winner: SVM Automotive
Highly Commended: AWS Autos; Carscierge
Winner: HPL Motors
Highly Commended: Car Planet; FOW Car Supermarket
Winner: Nolan Cars
Highly Commended: Crompton Way Motors; JMC Used Cars
Winner: Greg Mitchell Motors
Highly Commended: Carite; GKS of Ivybridge
Winner: First4Car
Highly Commended: Car Quay; Infinity Motors
Winner: Waylands
Highly Commended: Greenhous; Snows
Winner: Tom Hartley Jnr
Winner: Stephen Snow, Snows Group