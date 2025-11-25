Used Car Awards 2025: Who won what at this year’s event?

The best of the best in the used car industry were named at a glittering ceremony last night in London.

The Used Car Awards 2025, sponsored by Black Horse and hosted by TV’s Mr Wheeler Dealer Mike Brewer, showcased brilliance in the used car motor trade.

Things kicked off in style with a drinks reception, hosted by Motors, which also provided the post-awards fun casino as well.

A raffle in aid of automotive charity Ben was also held, with those taking part given the chance to win a variety of prizes. The total raised will be announced in due course.

Host Mike Brewer said: ‘Congratulations to all the winners – I loved handing out the gongs as I do every year. it’s great to see so many brilliant people from across our industry and celebrate together.’

Car Dealer editor-in-chief James Baggott added: ‘It was once again a privilege to honour the hard work that goes into delivering outstanding customer service across the used car market.

‘I know myself how hard this is and how you have to be absolutely dedicated to it. I applaud all those who won last night!

‘Congratulations to all the winners, nominees, and everyone who makes this industry what it is – here’s to a successful 2026!’

Used Car Awards 2025 Winner

Winner: Craig Walker, Culloden Cars

Highly Commended: Umesh Samani, Specialist Cars Stoke; Scott Sibley, Redgate Lodge

Winner: Carite Service Centre

Highly Commended: Redgate Lodge; Spencers MOT & Service Centre

Winner: Drive Green

Highly Commended: EV Experts; R Symons

Winner: Acklam Cars

Highly Commended: Carbase; Greg Mitchell Motors

Winner: Small Cars Direct

Highly Commended: Acklam Cars; Saltmarine Cars

Winner: Car Planet

Highly Commended: ASK Motors; MB Motors Ballymena

Winner: Infinity Motors

Highly Commended: Frosts Cars; Pine Lodge Cars

Winner: Tom Hartley Jnr

Highly Commended: Auto-Sportiva; Lumen Automotive

Winner: William Lee-Kemp, Autosportiva

Highly Commended: Sohib Ghafouri, Infinity Motors; Tom Kazzaz, JMV Cars

Winner: Megan Vladimirovs, Car Quay

Highly Commended: Michael Ashman, Spencers Car Sales; Bailey McMinn, Plympton Car Centre

Winner: Crompton Way Motors

Highly Commended: Top 555; Acklam Cars

Winner: Car Quay

Highly Commended: Crompton Way Motors; First4Car

Winner: Acklam Cars

Highly Commended: Parkway Volkswagen Kettering; Performance Paddock

Winner: Vanstar

Highly Commended: Anchor Vans; Norwich Van Centre

Winner: Steven Eagell Group

Highly Commended: Car Planet; TrustFord

Used small car: Skoda Fabia

Used Mid-Sized Car: Volvo XC40

Used Luxury Car: Audi Q7

Used Performance Car: Toyota GR Yaris

Used Alternatively Fuelled Vehicle: MG4

Used Van: Vauxhall Vivaro

Used Car of the Year: Audi Q7

Winner: Renault

Highly Commended: Audi; Skoda

Winner: SVM Automotive

Highly Commended: AWS Autos; Carscierge

Winner: HPL Motors

Highly Commended: Car Planet; FOW Car Supermarket

Winner: Nolan Cars

Highly Commended: Crompton Way Motors; JMC Used Cars

Winner: Greg Mitchell Motors

Highly Commended: Carite; GKS of Ivybridge

Winner: First4Car

Highly Commended: Car Quay; Infinity Motors

Winner: Waylands

Highly Commended: Greenhous; Snows

Winner: Tom Hartley Jnr

Winner: Stephen Snow, Snows Group