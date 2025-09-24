Car Dealer Podcast Live returns for a second year as industry comes together to debate big topics

The first time was so nice… we just had to do it twice!

That’s right, Car Dealer Podcast Live has returned for a triumphant second year with guests from across the automotive industry joining us for a special recording in Abingdon.

The Car Dealer team were joined on the mics by Polestar boss Matt Galvin, Waylands’ Vicky Hart and Small Cars Direct’s Alex Bradley as they tackled the biggest issues facing dealers in 2025.

Among the topics up for discussion were the influx of Chinese brands, the government’s new Electric Car Grant and the state of both the new and used car market, with the panel certainly not afraid to veer into controversial areas.

There were also plenty of lighter moments – with James Baggott’s car buying skills (or lack thereof) coming in for particular friendly fire.

After the recording, guests came together and to party long into the night, making the most of the barbecue food and private bar.

The full episode will be available to listen to in full shortly and Baggott was keen to toast another successful year.

He said: ‘Two years of Car Dealer Podcast Live and it’s been an absolute blast!

‘What started as a bit of fun has grown into something the whole industry really gets behind — and that’s down to our amazing guests, brilliant sponsors and the listeners who keep coming back each week.

‘We’ve had laughs, debates, and plenty of surprising insights along the way, which is exactly what makes it so enjoyable.

‘It’s proof that talking about the motor trade doesn’t have to be dry — it can be engaging, entertaining and genuinely useful. I can’t wait to do it all again next year!’